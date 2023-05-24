Substitute teacher pay would increase by 3.2% next school year under a proposed contract before the Lincoln Board of Education.

Pay for a full-day substitute teacher at Lincoln Public Schools would increase from $171.77 a day to $177.47. A half-day sub would see their pay increase by about $3, from $85.88 a day to $88.73.

The proposed contract also accounts for pay increases for other substitute groups, including bus drivers, office personnel and nutrition services workers. In general, the recommended salary changes range from no increase to a 3.32% raise.

Substitute bus drivers would see a 66-cent raise to $23.86 an hour, while substitute paras and custodians would see about a 40-cent raise. Concessions and technical support employees are also expected to get a $1 raise.

Substitute pay is not bargained but adjusted yearly based on market and budget considerations. This year's increase falls within the rate that LPS has traditionally applied to substitutes, said Vann Price, associate superintendent of human resources.

The proposed contract comes as LPS continues to contend with a dearth of substitute teachers, a shortage exacerbated during the pandemic years.

LPS has used federal COVID-19 money to dole out incentives to substitute teachers, including bonuses for subs who work on hard-to-fill days like Mondays and Fridays or at schools with high unfilled rates.

Teachers are already set to receive a 3.65% total package increase and a $1,055 raise in base pay in the 2023-24 school year under a two-year contract the district and the city's teachers union negotiated in 2022.

The Lincoln Board of Education will vote on the substitute pay increases at its June 13 meeting.