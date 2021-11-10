Lincoln school board members defend superintendent search process amid concerns over consulting firm

"I think some folks are penalizing others for having experience," Mayhew said.

Joel himself said he has received emails about the search process addressed concerns during Tuesday's board meeting, calling HYA one of about five very reputable national firms that conducts searches all over the country.

"The notion that they would have any influence on who is going to be selected is misguided," he said. "The decision to select the next superintendent rests solely in Nebraska with the (Lincoln) Board of Education."

Board President Connie Duncan said the boards in other districts are ultimately responsible for their superintendent searches and said it's simply not possible to know every detail about how other districts came to those decisions because of privacy rules surrounding those searches.

Duncan also stressed that the community will have a seat at the table throughout the search process.

"At the end of the day, I want the community to understand that it's a community process where everyone is giving input," she said. "We're going to hire the best candidate with the community's help."