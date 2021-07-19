Lincoln school board member predicts students will be required to wear masks this fall

CDC guidelines released earlier this month suggested requiring masks for unvaccinated students, although the agency emphasized local control.

The COVID-19 vaccine has only been approved for those 12 and older, meaning elementary students would not be fully vaccinated by the time school begins.

But instead of only making masks optional for some and required for others by checking vaccination status — which could be a source of controversy — Rauner said it would make more sense to require a blanket mandate for all students.

"We proved last year that if we did the right thing … we can keep kids pretty safe at school," he said Monday.

Yes, children are at low risk of serious complications from the virus, Rauner said, but they're not at no risk. That means there will still be some who will contract the virus and become seriously ill, hospitalized and even die, he said, if masks are not required.

Superintendent Steve Joel has insisted that the district's plan is not final, but rather the latest edition in what could very well be a fluid playbook. If the degree of spread grows in the community, a school or a classroom, LPS officials would act accordingly and adjust protocols, he said.