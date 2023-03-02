Lincoln Board of Education incumbents Annie Mumgaard and Bob Rauner will both face challengers this spring, ensuring no school board race goes uncontested.

Alaina Brouillette, who does billing for CHI Health, is running against Mumgaard in District 4, and Richard Aldag, a retired Nebraska State Patrol trooper, will face off against Rauner in District 6.

Brouillette and Aldag both submitted their paperwork Wednesday, the last day nonincumbents can file for school board races in this spring's city elections.

Mumgaard, a virtual learning educator for the University of Nebraska State Museum, is seeking a third four-year term on the board. Rauner, a local physician and the president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, is running for his second.

Both candidates announced their intent to run for reelection in early January.

Mumgaard is a Democrat and Rauner is an independent, while Brouillette and Aldag are both Republicans. The board is officially nonpartisan.

Brouillette said she joined the race because she believes the current school board doesn't have "children's best interest in mind." Brouillette said Lincoln Public Schools should focus on teaching the basics, like reading and math, and not curriculum guided by a "political agenda."

Other issues, like bullying, growing class sizes and sufficient school funding, are important to address, she said.

"Teachers are buying their own materials," Brouillette said in a phone interview. "They shouldn't have to do that."

Originally from Hastings, Brouillette moved to Lincoln in 2013 and has a 6-year-old daughter who attends a private school.

District 4 encompasses a slice of north and central Lincoln roughly bounded by Interstate 180 and North 33rd Street and O Street and Alvo Road.

Meanwhile, Aldag said he's running for the District 6 seat held by Rauner because he's "service-minded" and wants to continue to give back. Aldag, who owns a logistics company as well as a commercial real estate investment business, served in the Army National Guard and is a retired state trooper.

"There's no other board or government function that's more important," than a school board, Aldag said in a phone interview. "This is something that deals with the close-to-home interests."

He and his wife Tricia, who owns a dance studio, have four kids, including a seventh grader at Lux Middle School and a kindergartner at Messiah Lutheran School.

Aldag said LPS will have to grapple with school funding and the growth of the district in the future, adding his experience in logistics would be useful.

District 6 covers parts of central and east Lincoln generally east of 27th Street between Vine and Van Dorn streets.

LPS is guaranteed to have at least one new board member after the spring elections since incumbent Connie Duncan is not running for a third term.

Duncan, who represents District 2 — which covers portions of south-central and east Lincoln — is co-chairing the campaign of Piyush Srivastav, a Lincoln businessman running for her seat.

Srivastav, a Democrat, will face off against Republican Emmy Pollen, an LPS substitute who announced her run in February.

The top two candidates from each race automatically advance from the April 4 primary to the May 2 general election. March 1 was the deadline for candidates to file for the school board election.

