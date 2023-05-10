The Lincoln Board of Education gave Paul Gausman high marks in its year-end evaluation of the first-year superintendent.

Board members voted Tuesday to approve the formal appraisal of Gausman, which comes on the heels of a similar evaluation the board gave him last fall. State law requires school boards to evaluate superintendents twice in their first year.

"I think we absolutely picked the right person to become the face of the district," Board President Don Mayhew told the Journal Star. "His energy, his experience, his approach, his communication have all been exceptional."

The evaluation dovetails with two year-end goals the board asked Gausman to complete by the board's previous meeting on April 25: Present a year-end transition report and give a timeline for implementing the district's next five-year strategic plan.

Gausman put forward a number of recommendations for the district at the April 25 meeting as part of his transition report.

They included adding an additional associate superintendent position to oversee behavior-related services, implementing digital hall passes and partnering with businesses to offer in-house early childhood education.

Board members praised the report, calling it "very thorough."

"I think he came up with some very interesting ideas that are very relevant to our future success and I'm looking forward to working through" those ideas, Mayhew said.

In the report, board members also praised Gausman's communication with the board through weekly updates and his public-facing approach.

"Paul is out in the community more than I expected," one board member wrote.

Gausman came to Lincoln Public Schools last summer from Sioux City, Iowa, replacing Steve Joel, who retired last June.

Immediately after the vote Tuesday, Mayhew announced he would convene an ad hoc committee to evaluate the board's appraisal process, which dates to Joel's time at LPS, drawing input from Gausman himself.

