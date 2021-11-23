Lincoln school board eyes growth on outskirts, simplified boundaries in redistricting proposal

Each Lincoln Board of Education district would have access to the city's outskirts and be generally defined by major arterial streets under a proposed map released as part of once-in-a-decade redistricting.
At a special meeting Tuesday, the board considered three proposals to redraw its election map, a process it undertakes every 10 years as part of the U.S. census.
Board members coalesced around an option that would free up landlocked District 2 and smooth so-called "notches" between districts — areas essentially divided by major streets.
Lanny Boswell, who chairs the board's three-member redistricting committee, said the maps aimed to preserve "substantially equal" populations between each district. That figure works out to about 42,400 people per district, up from the 37,400 median from 10 years ago.
The percent difference from that median could be no more or less than 5% — a limit set by state lawmakers — which makes redistricting a precarious balancing act.
The proposed map, which roughly resembles a pie with each slice of district extending to the city limits, was less balanced population-wise than the other proposals, but board members said the city's continuing growth would likely smooth out the irregularities.
District 6 would see the greatest population deviation at roughly 4% above the median, while District 2 would be about 3% below the median. However, that figure will change since the board Tuesday decided to move one precinct in the proposal bounded by 33rd and 27th streets and Capitol Parkway and South Street from District 6 to District 2.
One of the most noticeable changes from the 2011 map is handing previously landlocked District 2 a portion of Lincoln's edge from District 6 east of 56th Street and roughly bounded by Van Dorn Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively provided the redistricting committee a template that closely resembled the current map, which board members used to draft the three options presented to the full board Tuesday.
Board member Kathy Danek, who served on the redistricting committee along with Boswell and Barb Baier, said she felt it was important to give each district a growth area while keeping core neighborhoods like the ones in her district in northeast Lincoln intact.
"I'm the one that hates the most change because I believe we're elected to serve our constituents," Danek said. "So when I go through (I'm) really trying to figure out the least amount of change to still continue serving the people that voted in our districts."
The committee does not look at partisan breakdowns when it redistricts, Danek said. The board is officially a nonpartisan body.
The board also looked to smooth out bumps between districts in its proposal — the boundary between Districts 2 and 7 is now defined by Nebraska 2 and 10th Street, for example. And a wedge of land between Interstate 80 and Interstate 180 previously divided by Districts 3 and 4 now falls solely in District 4.
The rationale: It's easier to understand the boundaries when they follow some of the major streets, Boswell said.
Annie Mumgaard questioned whether the board could include a high school in each district, which Danek and Boswell said simply wasn't feasible.
Other maps considered included one that landlocked Districts 1 and 2 in central Lincoln and handed the Arnold Heights neighborhood to District 7. Board members expressed concerns about locking up central Lincoln, however.
Another option, which board members like more, resembled the 2011 map the most, but included more notches along district borders.
The proposed map, which the board gave first-round approval to Tuesday, will be available to view at LPS.org this week, with a chance for the public to provide feedback.
The board is aiming to take a vote on the proposed map at its Dec. 14 meeting, which if approved, would go into effect immediately.
Board president Connie Duncan was not at Tuesday's meeting.
Other highlights of the proposed map include:
* District 1 would remain largely unchanged, but would lose an area south of Interstate 80 between 14th and 27th streets to District 4.
* A portion of the West O Street corridor west of Northwest 27th Street would go from District 3 to District 7.
* District 6 would gain a number of precincts between A and South streets from 27th to 70th streets, likely as a way to compensate for District 2's growth in east Lincoln.
* District 5, which saw the biggest growth of any district since 2011, adding more than 8,000 people, is downsized somewhat. Areas west of 56th Street and north of Pine Lake Road would go to District 7.
