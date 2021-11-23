Lincoln school board eyes growth on outskirts, simplified boundaries in redistricting proposal

Each Lincoln Board of Education district would have access to the city's outskirts and be generally defined by major arterial streets under a proposed map released as part of once-in-a-decade redistricting.

At a special meeting Tuesday, the board considered three proposals to redraw its election map, a process it undertakes every 10 years as part of the U.S. census.

Board members coalesced around an option that would free up landlocked District 2 and smooth so-called "notches" between districts — areas essentially divided by major streets.

Lanny Boswell, who chairs the board's three-member redistricting committee, said the maps aimed to preserve "substantially equal" populations between each district. That figure works out to about 42,400 people per district, up from the 37,400 median from 10 years ago.

The percent difference from that median could be no more or less than 5% — a limit set by state lawmakers — which makes redistricting a precarious balancing act.

The proposed map, which roughly resembles a pie with each slice of district extending to the city limits, was less balanced population-wise than the other proposals, but board members said the city's continuing growth would likely smooth out the irregularities.