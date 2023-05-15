Joined by its newest member Monday, the Lincoln Board of Education chose Lanny Boswell to be president at its annual reorganization meeting.

Bob Rauner, who won reelection to a second four-year term earlier this month, was elected vice president.

The board also welcomed Piyush Srivastav as its newest member Monday. Srivastav replaces Connie Duncan, who bid farewell to the board at its May 9 meeting.

Don Mayhew was board president last year, while Duncan was vice president.

Meanwhile, Kathy Danek was elected president of the Education Service Unit, which oversees much of the district's evaluation and assessment work. Barb Baier was appointed vice president.

The board also reappointed Sarah Salem, LPS director of continuous improvement and professional learning, as ESU administrator.

Boswell, a software engineer, was first elected in 2013 and has served as board president previously.

Srivastav, a Democrat, won election to the officially nonpartisan board in the May general election. He represents District 2, which covers a swath of south-central and southeast Lincoln.

"I feel I am ready to be a member of the LPS board and work with my board members to make policy for all students," Srivastav said after his election.

Annie Mumgaard, the other incumbent up for reelection in May, also kept her seat on the board, which is now made up of five Democrats and no Republicans.

In addition to Srivastav, Danek, Mumgaard, Baier and Mayhew are all Democrats. Rauner and Boswell are independents.