Students entering high school next year may have a harder time transferring to two Lincoln schools if enrollment restrictions are left in place.

The Lincoln Board of Education is looking to place limits on enrollment for the 2024-25 school year for students wanting to opt into either Lincoln East or Lincoln High due to overcrowding at those schools.

If approved, students entering the ninth grade in 2024 — current eighth graders — would be required to submit a high school choice form by Jan. 31, 2024, to transfer to either school if they live outside of the high schools' attendance areas. Students in all other grades would be unable to transfer to these schools for that school year.

Students at LPS are generally free to enroll in any high school of their choice regardless of whether it’s the school assigned to them based on their home address, with exception to schools with transfer restrictions.

The limitations are intended to help curb overcrowding in the two high schools. Currently, both East's and Lincoln High's enrollment numbers exceed building capacities. Each school has more than 2,100 students.

Previously, Lincoln Southwest and North Star high schools had restrictions on transfers, in addition to East and Lincoln High. Because enrollment numbers have evened out, restrictions were lifted for next school year.

Two new high schools — Standing Bear and Lincoln Northwest — were built within the past two years to help with the problem. The new high schools have already proven to help with overcrowding, according to Matt Larson, associate superintendent for educational services.

"The system is working as designed," Larson said during the board's Tuesday night meeting. "The overall enrollment in our high schools is coming down towards that (number) we look for, around 1,900."

LPS staff evaluates and monitors enrollment trends throughout the district yearly in order to determine if any changes to transfer availability are necessary.

The board typically discusses changes to option enrollment in December of each year, according to Larson. However, because of a new state law, school districts are required to adopt limits to transfers by Oct. 15 for the following school year.

The board also discussed the purchase of two plots of land adjacent to the Bottler’s Building that houses the district’s Arts and Humanities Focus Program for $200,000.

The two pieces of neighboring real estate, at 2403 and 2411 J St., and the current building, located at 711 S. 25th St., are only separated by a grassy patch. One plot has a vacant home on it and the other is an empty lot. Both are located just north of the building and owned by Rosburg Enterprises.

While LPS has no official plans for construction on the plots, Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp, said the new land could be used for future parking or other development next to the Bottler's Building.

LPS purchased the entire Bottler’s Building, including the spaces used by five other tenants, from Thompson Realty Group for $2.3 million in April 2022 after leasing the space for 23 years.

At the time of the purchase, LPS planned to eventually renovate the building. However, no renovations or major updates have been made yet.

Other parts of the building, which got its name from a Coca-Cola bottling plant that used it previously, are currently being utilized as storage space for things like grounds crew equipment, and special education teachers and occupational and physical therapists work out of the space.

The board is set to vote on both agenda items at its next meeting Sept. 12.

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023