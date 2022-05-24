 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln school board considers 3.7% pay raise for substitute teachers

Substitute teachers would see a 3.7% pay increase under a proposed contract before the Lincoln Board of Education.

Pay for a full-day substitute teacher at Lincoln Public Schools would increase from $165.64 a day to $171.77. A half-day sub would earn $85.88 a day, up more than $3 from this year.

The contract also sets pay schedules for other substitute positions in the district, including bus drivers and paraeducators.

Hourly pay for paras would increase from $13.23 to $13.72, while bus drivers would see a 64-cent raise to $17.84 an hour. 

Pay increases for substitutes are not bargained, but are adjusted yearly based on the market and budget considerations, said Eric Weber, LPS associate superintendent for human resources.

While the number of substitute teachers at LPS has remained steady, the district has struggled to fill openings. During the omicron surge in January, the number of certificated staff vacancies that went unfilled ranged anywhere from 30%-40%.

Today, that number hovers between 10%-20%, Weber said.

"Things are kind of leveling out," he said.

LPS used federal COVID-19 relief money to offer incentives to fill more substitute teacher slots this year, including doling out $150 bonuses to subs who worked Mondays and Fridays -- the hardest days to fill. Any sub who worked 75% of possible days in a month also received a $150 bonus each month they qualified. 

Those incentives will remain in place for next year, Weber confirmed Tuesday.

In March, the board approved a 4.11% total salary and benefits increase for teachers next year, as well as a $1,250 base salary increase and raises based on years of service and education. 

The Lincoln Board of Education will vote on the contract for subs at its June 14 meeting.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

