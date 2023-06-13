A proposal to restructure Lincoln Public Schools’ top leadership passed unanimously at the Lincoln Board of Education's Tuesday meeting.

The proposal will add a fifth associate superintendent by effectively splitting the associate superintendent for instruction position into two jobs, with one focused on teaching and learning and another on educational services.

Sarah Salem, director of continuous improvement and professional learning, is set to assume the role of associate superintendent of teaching and learning, pending board approval. Matt Larson, the current associate superintendent for instruction, will assume the role of associate superintendent of educational services. The change would represent a one-half, full-time equivalent increase to the district’s budget.

Under the new role, Larson would oversee student services, early childhood and special education and federal programs, among other departments.

While Salem’s salary is yet to be determined, she could potentially see a significant raise. The other four associate superintendents are all slated to earn about $235,000 for the 2023-24 school year. Salem currently makes about $152,000.

District 6 representative Bob Rauner spoke to the necessity of the addition as well as its cost-effectiveness.

“The district has had the same amount of executive-level administration for quite a while through several periods of incredible growth in student population,” Rauner said, adding that he’s been supportive of splitting up the instruction post for decades. “The idea that we can address so much with half of an FTE, I think it’s very tight, it’s clever and I’m appreciative of that.”

Meanwhile, Takako Olson, the director of curriculum and instruction will now also oversee Lincoln Public Schools' assessment department. Olson will also take over as the district's Education Service Unit 18 administrator. ESU18 oversees much of LPS' evaluation and assessment work.

In announcing the promotion, Superintendent Paul Gausman praised Olson’s qualifications for the job while also thanking Salem for her contributions over the past four years.

The board waived its typical two-reading process to approve the changes to the organizational structure. The board will consider the new appointments at its June 27 meeting.

In announcing Salem's promotion, Gausman spoke broadly about his first year leading LPS.

“I cannot tell you how impressed I continue to be with the strength of the team (at Lincoln Public Schools),” he said. “You know that this place runs differently. ... I think this district performs better than many would expect it to perform demographically, and I think that’s because of leadership in part.”

Gausman himself could see a pay increase. Under a proposed contract, Gausman would see a $9,380 pay increase to $333,720 for the 2023-24 school year, a 3% bump from the $324,000 salary he received in his inaugural year as superintendent.

The board will also vote on Gausman's new contract and pay increase at its next meeting.

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023