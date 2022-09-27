Lincoln school board approves $489.9 million budget; solidifies addition of bowling, girls wrestling

Lincoln Public Schools' spending blueprint for the 2022-23 school year cleared its last major hurdle Tuesday.

The Lincoln Board of Education voted 6-0 to approve a $489.9 million budget for the district, which accounts for teacher pay raises, opening two new schools, a threat-assessment social worker and the addition of bowling and girls wrestling.

Board President Don Mayhew was excused from Tuesday's meeting.

Overall, the budget will grow about 5.8% from last year, largely driven by increased pay for teachers and other staff and the addition of Robinson Elementary School and Lincoln Northwest High School.

The budget is also more neutral than in years past, with revenue essentially coming in equal to expenditures based off a 4.17% increase in property valuations across the district.

That will allow the district to not rely on its cash reserve as much as it has in past years to manage year-to-year revenue swings. LPS will only withdraw about $234,000 from the fund.

Last year, the district cautiously added about $15 million to its cash reserve, with most of the money coming from property tax revenue as a countywide residential revaluation pushed property values across the district up by more than 11%.

And in 2020-21, the district withdrew $14 million in cash to absorb a $20 million drop in state aid.

Over those two years, LPS also asked departments to cut their budgets by 5%.

This year, the district’s tax levy will actually drop about a third of a cent from previous projections to $1.222 per $100 of valuation to fund general operations, bond debt repayments and the Education Service Unit.

For the owner of an average $228,660, that means paying $2,794 a year. About 60% of a Lincoln resident's property tax bill goes to LPS.

Notable line-item increases in this year's budget include $82,000 for an additional threat-assessment social worker, which comes after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May.

The addition of bowling and girls wrestling — lobbied for by parents and players since the Nebraska School Activities Association sanctioned the sports — is also official with the budget approval.

The board later solidified the sports into policy by adding bowling to its list of authorized activities. No revision was needed for girls wrestling because the current description for wrestling in the policy sufficed, officials said.

Only one speaker spoke against the budget Tuesday, questioning why the district needed to add new sports and suggesting it should instead focus on student achievement and add school resource officers to improve security.

Board member Barb Baier said that "extracurriculars are not extra" and that sports and activities help students succeed in the classroom and graduate on time.

Board member Annie Mumgaard said the complexity of the budget and the sheer size of the numbers is "mind-blowing," but praised staff for making it understandable.

"We're just trying to make the best decisions we can to serve our community by serving our children," she said.