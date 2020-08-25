Lincoln school board approves 12 school resource officers at district middle and high schools

Current funding for SROs will run out Monday, so if the board had voted no, the funding would have ended and it was unclear if the officers could have remained in the schools while the board deliberated further.

Instead, the majority of the board voted to fund the program for another year and address the issues between now and when the district has to vote to continue an interlocal agreement with the city. With 60 days' notice, the school board could vote to leave the agreement, which would end the SRO program, they said.

The interlocal agreement with the city — called Safe and Successful Kids — was created to beef up school security and added six school resource officers to the district’s 12 middle schools, a threat-assessment officer, bolstered mental health support for students and programming for the Community Learning Center’s before- and after-school programs.

Board President Kathy Danek said many of the issues Mumgaard wants to address are already spelled out in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) created as part of the interlocal agreement to add middle school officers.

“My confusion is why would we throw the baby out with the bath water,” she said.