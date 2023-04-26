A Lincoln construction company will head up a nearly $1.9 million project to extend West Vine Street next to Lincoln Northwest High School.

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously approved Lincoln-based K2 Real Estate and Development's bid to extend an uncompleted portion of West Vine Street from Northwest 48th Street to Northwest 56th Street. Two other companies also submitted bids.

A section of West Vine that runs south of Lincoln's newest high school in Air Park was already finished before school started to provide access to the football stadium there, said Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp.

The next phase of the project would connect that strip of road to Northwest 56th Street, which is currently unpaved, and cover other related infrastructure, like sidewalks and utilities.

LPS, the owner's representative for the project, will be reimbursed for half of the project by Ringneck Development, which owns nearby land and which sold the district the Northwest lot.

The agreement is similar to other cost-share deals the district has entered with the city to upgrade streets surrounding the two new high schools.

Wieskamp said Northwest 56th Street, now a gravel road, will eventually be paved from Interstate 80 to Vine Street, but LPS is not involved in that project.

"We knew this was coming and I think it will serve our site in the long run especially as activities happen at that Northwest site," Wieskamp said.

Construction is expected to begin this spring with a completion date set for this fall.

