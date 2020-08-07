Lincoln Rotary donates $200,000 to refurbish Cascade Fountain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pat Birch was given the confidence to pursue architecture, a male-dominated profession, after her high school teacher encouraged her in an architectural drafting course in 1975.

Birch, now the environmental initiative chair for Lincoln Rotary 14, is one of many Rotary members who discussed the impact educators have on our lives Friday morning while introducing a $200,000 donation to help renovate the Bicentennial Cascade Fountain, also known as the Teachers' Fountain.

"He made me confident that I could excel in architecture," said Birch, who later became a senior architect. "I will never forget [him] and what he gave to me."

The $1.6 million remodeling will include several critical renovations to the fountain, which was built in 1978 as a collaboration between the Lincoln-Area Teachers Associations and Lincoln Parks and Recreation to commemorate America's Bicentennial.

There is no better time to honor our teachers, who have stepped up to the challenge of bringing classwork online and helping students adjust to the new normal, Club President Eric Drumheller said.