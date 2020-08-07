Lincoln Rotary donates $200,000 to refurbish Cascade Fountain

Pat Birch was given the confidence to pursue architecture, a male-dominated profession, after her high school teacher encouraged her in an architectural drafting course in 1975.
Birch, now the environmental initiative chair for Lincoln Rotary 14, is one of many Rotary members who discussed the impact educators have on our lives Friday morning while introducing a $200,000 donation to help renovate the Bicentennial Cascade Fountain, also known as the Teachers' Fountain.
"He made me confident that I could excel in architecture," said Birch, who later became a senior architect. "I will never forget [him] and what he gave to me."
The $1.6 million remodeling will include several critical renovations to the fountain, which was built in 1978 as a collaboration between the Lincoln-Area Teachers Associations and Lincoln Parks and Recreation to commemorate America's Bicentennial.
There is no better time to honor our teachers, who have stepped up to the challenge of bringing classwork online and helping students adjust to the new normal, Club President Eric Drumheller said.
"I do not know of another time in our recent history when someone has expected so much of our teachers," he said.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and about 30 Rotary members joined to present the Lincoln Parks Foundation with a large honorary check in front of the fountain at Rotary No. 14's largest meeting since March.
Both of Gaylor Baird's parents were high school teachers, she said, and Lincoln's Rotary provided her with a grant to help her complete her graduate coursework, making the project something close to her heart.
"I look forward to bringing my mom here from Portland, once it's safe for her to travel, to see the completed project," Baird said.
People can buy a brick for $250 to pay tribute to their favorite teacher. Each brick will be inscribed with a teacher's name and school and used in the building of the Cascade Fountain and surrounding area.
