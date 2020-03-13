You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln Public Schools will cancel next week
Lincoln Public Schools will cancel next week

Lincoln Public Schools will cancel school for the coming week following the end of spring break "out of an abundance of caution."

District officials made the announcement Friday, and sent messages to families -- joining Omaha Public Schools and other metro-area schools that decided to keep students home as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

LPS school will be closed from March 16-22, including all practices, rehearsals and competitions being held during that time.

LPS staff will work Monday-Wednesday of the week. LPS plans to send review material home with students on their Chromebooks to work on during that time. 

The decision will allow administration and staff to make additional plans and decisions about the remainder of the school year as the pandemic situation evolves, LPS officials said. 

“We know that any decision we make greatly impacts students, staff, families and our community. This is a decision we do not take lightly,” said Superintendent Steve Joel. “With many students, staff and families returning to Lincoln after traveling during spring break, this decision allows everyone an extra week to follow the health department’s recommendations of social distancing while self monitoring for symptoms.”

LPS will provide updates on further plans for the remainder of the semester on March 20. LPS staff will continue to work with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, Nebraska Department of Education, Nebraska government officials and the City of Lincoln to determine the best course of action.

LPS families can check the LPS website (lps.org) for more information.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

