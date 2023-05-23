Lincoln Public Schools has made measurable progress toward achieving its internal equity goals — including hiring more diverse staff — but work also remains, officials say.

District leaders updated the Lincoln Board of Education on LPS' progress toward the goals, which aim to close gaps based on race in four distinct areas: the graduation rate, student behavior, honors course enrollment and the hiring of certificated staff.

The board created the goals in the summer of 2021 and the district rolled out an action plan in April 2022 outlining how to reach them.

The goals are:

* Raising the four-year graduation rate to 87% for all students, while cutting the difference between that overall rate and the rate of individual subgroups by 50%.

* Reducing total suspensions by 20% and disproportionality ratios to 1.2 or less for all subgroups. A ratio of 1.2 indicates a student group is 1.2 times more likely to be suspended.

* Reducing disproportionality by 75% between all students who have completed at least one honors course and each subgroup.

* Increasing the percentage of nonwhite certificated staff from 6.5% to 8.1%.

At Tuesday's board meeting, officials outlined specific steps the district has taken and will take in the future to achieve those goals. They also presented data that shows where the district has made progress and areas that still need improvement.

"(The) whole purpose is to demonstrate actions," said Sarah Salem, director of continuous improvement and professional learning. "Not just to show that we talked a good game or that we put some things down on paper, but that we actually lived this out over the last few years."

The first goal -- the graduation rate -- saw improvement. The overall percentage of seniors who got their diploma last spring ticked up to 83.9% compared to 81.9% the year before and more Black and mixed-race students graduated last year than in 2021.

Officials pointed to steps like growing its Graduation Pathways program for students who drop out of high school. The program has nearly doubled its enrollment since the fall of 2021.

The district has also worked on ensuring smoother transitions for middle and high school students, including by holding middle school orientation nights to the fourth quarter in order to invite all registered students and families.

LPS, however, saw graduation rates drop among Asian, Hispanic and Native students and rates are still largely down from pre-pandemic highs.

LPS' goal of cutting down on suspensions is also a work in progress amid an increase in behavioral issues among students during the pandemic.

There have been roughly 300 more in-school suspensions this school year compared to last, while there have been about 50 more out-of-school suspensions, which are handed out for more serious offenses. Disparity ratios among racial subgroups also either increased slightly or remained unchanged.

To combat this, the district has increased training for staff, especially social workers, in restorative and trauma-informed disciplinary practices and established a restorative practice liaison in each building among other practices.

Board member Barb Baier said LPS hasn't seen the progress it wants in the suspension rate, but praised the work to implement restorative practices.

"This is hard work," Baier said. "But we'll get rewards for this. I know we will."

Meanwhile, honors course enrollment has increased across the board and is expected to climb next school year, according to district data.

In the current school year, enrollment in differentiated and Advanced Placement courses grew from 41.2% to 41.9% and is projected to increase to 47.5% this fall.

Similar trends play out in student subgroups: Enrollment among Black students, for example, grew by a percent this year and is expected to grow by a whopping 12.7% next year. Honors course representation among Native, Hispanic, mixed-race and Asian students is also estimated to increase from between 6% to 9%.

District officials have credited better communication about course offerings and the expansion of AVID, a college readiness program now offered at four high schools and eight middle schools. LPS has also eliminated automatic course registration for incoming freshmen to allow them to consider taking an honors class.

LPS also saw improvement in its final goal of growing staff diversity.

The percentage of certified staff of color increased from 6.4% in the 2021-22 school year to 7.2% this year, a step closer to the 8.1% goal the board established.

Officials credit adjusting hiring timelines, hosting interview fairs and a diverse educators symposium and recruiting and advertising outside of Nebraska.

LPS said it will continue to expand grow-your-own initiatives and its para tuition reimbursement program among other steps to get closer to that 8.1% goal.

"Everything is a work in progress," said Takako Olson, director of curriculum and instruction who presented on the honors course enrollment goal. "Are we perfect? No, we're not perfect. But you know what, because of these board equity goals, we know exactly what we need to do ... so that we can be perfect."

