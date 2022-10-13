Lincoln Public Schools takes 'building block' approach to annual reunification drill

Lincoln Public Schools is getting closer to being able to do a full-scale test of its "reunification" drill, practicing how students are moved to a new location and connected with their parents in case of disaster.

But first, the district has a few more components to test — including how it manages a large surge of parents — part of its "building block" approach to the yearly exercise, LPS Security Coordinator Kyle Poore said.

On Thursday, Saratoga Elementary School students and families will take part in the drill, which will include moving students to a nearby building before busing them to Lincoln Southwest High School, the district's designated reunification site.

LPS has run the drill three times, each exercise zeroing in on one aspect of the plan that would be called upon if a crisis were to arise — from something as small as a water main break to more serious threats like a school shooting.

Last year, the district studied how it would work with a handful of parents — including non-English speakers — to meet up with their children.

This year, the district is focusing on the sheer volume of people, using Saratoga parents, along with students enrolled in Union College's International Rescue and Relief program, to test how a number of people arriving at the same time would affect the process.

"This is kind of the last testing point," Poore said.

Students will be taken to a relocation site — typically a nearby church or other building — before being bused to Lincoln Southwest, where they'll be reunited with parents instructed to meet them there.

In past drills, students typically waited together in the Southwest gym, but now they go to classrooms with an assigned teacher, which the district found was more effective.

"It's a very important responsibility, and it has to be done the right way," said Mark Hosking, deputy director of Lancaster County Emergency Management, which helps LPS design and execute the drill along with first responders. "You can't take it all on in one time, you have to break it up into parts and pieces."

Officials spend months planning for this drill, including going over "tabletop" exercises in the spring.

The Uvalde, Texas, shooting in May that left 19 elementary school students and two teachers dead occurred after those LPS tabletop meetings, but the tragedy still informed Thursday's planned exercise, Poore said.

Officials studied the reunification process in Uvalde, which Poore said "went well" despite criticisms of the initial response by law enforcement.

"It confirmed what we're doing is … working," Poore said.

The Uvalde district used its website to direct parents to a nearby civic center where they could be reunited with their children, something LPS is looking to incorporate into its own plans.

Next year, the district plans to test the response of its secondary designated reunification site — Lincoln North Star — before possibly doing a full-scale drill in 2024.

That exercise would likely take place over the summer and involve first responders going through mock exercises — like an active shooter drill — in one district building while the full reunification piece is tested in another.

LPS was one of the first districts in Nebraska to put the reunification plans into place, a testament to how "proactive" the district is about safety and security, Hosking said.