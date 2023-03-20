Lincoln Public Schools named two new elementary school principals Monday, while the principal of Scott Middle School is staying put after serving in an interim capacity.

Nikosia Kruse will be the next principal at Brownell Elementary School and Ryan Erickson will take over at Randolph Elementary, the district announced in a Monday news release.

Meanwhile, Mike Gillotti will drop the interim tag from his title of principal at Scott after taking over in November.

Kruse is an instructional coordinator at Pound Middle School and previously taught at Arnold Elementary for 12 years. She takes over for Kelly Apel, who was named principal at Goodrich Middle School in February.

Erickson, Randolph's current assistant principal, was a coordinator at Norwood Park Elementary for two years and also taught at Kooser Elementary. He succeeds Monica Jochum, the new principal at Rousseau Elementary.

Gillotti took over at Scott in November following a series of administrative changes that saw then-Principal Marco Pedroza move to the district office.

He was principal of Lincoln Southwest High School from 2015-2021 before briefly working as an associate superintendent in Iowa. Gillotti then returned to LPS as an instructional coordinator before his promotion to interim principal.

The administrators begin their new duties July 1.

