Lincoln Public Schools on Monday named new principals at three schools to fill positions that opened up because of retirements.

They are:

* Brownell Elementary School Principal Kelly Apel will move to Goodrich Middle School.

* Randolph Elementary Principal Monica Jochum will go to Rousseau Elementary.

* LPS Special Education Supervisor Amanda Shonka will be the principal at Yankee Hill Education Center.

Apel replaces Kelly Schrad and was previously associate principal at Goodrich from 2011 to 2017, when she moved to Brownell.

Jochum, Randolph's principal since 2018, takes over for outgoing Principal Wendy Badje at Rousseau. She previously taught at Adams and Campbell elementary schools.

Shonka replaces Laura Runge at Yankee Hill Education Center, the district's alternative high school for students with behavioral issues. Shonka moved to LPS' special-education office after a stint as associate principal at Hill Elementary.

Schrad, Badje and Runge all announced their retirements earlier this month. The new principals start July 1.

LPS will appoint new principals at Brownell and Randolph in the weeks ahead.

