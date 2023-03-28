Lincoln Public Schools is set to embark on the next funded phase of the 2020 bond program, which includes a more than $7 million investment in early childhood education.

On Tuesday, the Lincoln Board of Education approved contracts with four architectural firms to begin design work on the fourth phase of the $290 million bond issue voters approved three years ago.

The phase includes more than $11 million in projects, including early childhood additions at five elementary schools, renovations at the Arts and Humanities Focus Program and classroom enhancements at Irving and Pound middle schools.

Arnold, Kooser, Fredstrom, Roper and Humann receive expansions to add more preschool classrooms and Huntington will see renovations to existing space.

Two Lincoln architectural firms will design those projects: BCDM Architects is in charge of Arnold and Huntington and Sinclair Hille Architects will oversee designs for the other four schools.

The projects are meant, in part, to address a dearth of early childhood access in northwest Lincoln that officials identified as a need in the original bond proposal. Arnold Elementary, in particular, was targeted as a site for an early childhood center — whether a standalone building or adjoining addition — before officials decided to look at other schools as well.

LPS eventually landed on expansions at five schools and improvements to classrooms at Huntington, including adding amenities such as bathrooms. Arnold is set to build off space that will free up when Williams Branch Library connected to the school eventually relocates to the new Air Park Recreation Center.

The buildings targeted in this particular bond phase either have long waitlists or are in need of updates to existing space, said Cara Lucas-Richt, director of early childhood.

"Our overall goal is to serve kids in the neighborhoods as much as possible," Lucas-Richt said. "There is definitely a need in that area."

LPS Operations Director Scott Wieskamp says he sees growing early childhood access as part of the long-term vision of the district, which could potentially be a part of future bond issues. Preschool is offered in 29 elementary schools and at Lincoln Northwest High School, serving more than 1,300 students.

"I think our community supports early childhood," Wieskamp said.

The fourth phase of the bond also includes $2.2 million in renovations to the Bottler's Building, the longtime home of the district's Arts and Humanities Focus Program. Last spring, LPS purchased the property, which sits just east of Lincoln High School and is home to a number of private businesses.

Meanwhile, Irving and Pound will be the last middle schools to see renovations targeting instructional space in art, family and consumer science, and career and technical education. The 2020 bond included funding for similar work at every secondary building.

Architectural Design Associates of Lincoln will oversee the Bottler's Building designs and Carlson West Povondra Architects of Omaha will sketch out the Irving and Pound renovations.

Construction bids will go out this winter, with work set to begin in 2024, Wieskamp said.

The fourth phase is essentially the last major chapter of the 2020 bond, which also funded two new high schools, an elementary school and other projects around the district, including indoor -quality overhauls at Park Middle School and Everett Elementary School.

A fifth phase, which would commence next year, would direct any bond savings to miscellaneous infrastructure work around the district, Wieskamp said.