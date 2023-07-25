Lincoln Public Schools officials expect busing delays to continue in the upcoming school year due to the ongoing driver shortage that forced the district to consolidate some routes last fall.

LPS is currently 30 drivers short of the ideal staffing number of 150 and 11 drivers short of its current consolidated route plan, Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs, told the Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday during a presentation on LPS’s annual transportation plan.

And that ongoing dearth of drivers is expected to lead to ride times for some students exceeding an hour, and in some cases, and hour and a half, Standish said, similar to delays last school year when the district consolidated 156 routes into 124. There are 131 routes proposed for the 2023-2024 school year, which begins Aug. 14.

“You could have that circumstance this next fall in the district where the rides are quite lengthy,” Standish said. “We are really doing the best we can with the staff we have.”

The delays are necessary, Standish said, because the “very tough” alternative is “double routing,” where a driver is asked to pick up another route after their first one, which leads to even lengthier delays for some.

“So to really try to get students in school on time, so they can be in class learning, we do increase the ride times when we have to,” she said.

The school bus driver shortage has placed districts across the country in tough positions, prompting officials to cut routes and dole out raises to drivers and transportation paras. Last December, Omaha Public Schools eliminated buses for 3,000 students, leading the district to later contract with an outside vendor to supplement its fleet.

LPS, which gave midyear raises to transportation employees during the 2021-2022 school year in an attempt to attract candidates, also contracts with an outside vendor — First Student — which supplied 11 drivers last year and is set to send eight this year. The district’s contract with First Student allows for up to 20 outside drivers, which are costlier than in-house ones.

The district eventually wants to build up to 150 routes as staffing allows, Standish said.

The transportation plan presented Tuesday also outlined nearly $775,000 in budget increases for the upcoming school year to cover rising fuel costs and new routes at Standing Bear High School and Lakeview, Adams, Rousseau, Everett and Meadow Lane elementary schools.

Route assignments are expected to be determined next week, with communication going out to families about their routes to follow. Standish said routes stay pretty consistent year to year.

“It’s not a revamp every year.”

The board will vote on the plan at its next meeting Aug. 8.

Board President Lanny Boswell and board members Don Mayhew and Barb Baier were excused from Tuesday’s meeting.

