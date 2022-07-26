Lincoln Public Schools equipping teachers with 3,680 new, more efficient laptops

Teachers at Lincoln Public Schools will soon get their hands on spiffy new laptops with boosted processing power, more storage and a longer battery life.

On Tuesday, the Lincoln Board of Education approved the $3.2 million purchase of 3,680 MacBook Air M1 laptops for all certificated staff.

About half of the cost will be covered by the Emergency Connectivity Fund, a $7.17 billion pool of federal dollars established during the pandemic that districts across the country can access.

LPS works off a six-year life cycle for teachers' laptops, which are the main devices they use in the classroom, at professional development meetings and doing work at home.

The district buys new staff computers every three years and the old ones are then either used for three more years in elementary and middle school computer labs or sold.

A 3-year-old laptop in good shape can go for about $400, while a 6-year-old laptop sells for about $150.

"The good news is, typically in that (three-year) timeframe, you do see these kinds of shifts where you're getting a much greater value bringing in something new and selling instead of staying with what you had," LPS Chief Technology Officer Kirk Langer said.

The new MacBook models — which cost $879 apiece — have 256 GB of storage, more than double what teachers have now. They will also for the first time use Apple's own CPU, which runs more seamlessly with the laptop's operating system.

An improved battery will also mean less charging time for teachers, Langer said.

"It will take them through the day," he said.

LPS is still evaluating whether elementary school labs still need the repurposed MacBooks, as Google Chromebooks — which all students have — can handle most of the computer science lessons at that level. Kindergarteners and first graders were the last students to get their own Chromebooks last fall.

About 500 of the repurposed Apple laptops are traditionally sent to middle schools and 1,100 to elementary school labs.

The Emergency Connectivity fund — originally created to help schools go virtual during the pandemic — will provide $400 toward each device. Districts don't have a set allocation from the federal fund but apply for reimbursement.

The district will go school by school distributing the new computers throughout the first semester, Langer said.