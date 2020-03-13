You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln Public Schools, Catholic schools cancel classes next week
Lincoln Public Schools, Catholic schools cancel classes next week

Lincoln Public Schools decided Friday to cancel school for the coming week, joining a host of other districts shutting their doors as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

The district said it made the decision to close after the end of spring break "out of an abundance of caution," as did Omaha Public Schools and other metro-area schools.  

LPS will be closed from March 16-22, and that means no practices, rehearsals and competitions will be held during that time.

Catholic schools in Lincoln will also be closed next week.

LPS staff will work Monday through Wednesday, in part to help distribute Chromebooks with review materials for students to work on while they're home.

Communications Director Mindy Burbach said district administrators are still finalizing plans to get the Chromebooks they have at school for second through fifth graders to families, and how to get the review materials they've compiled to sixth-12th graders who have their Chromebooks at home.

The materials for older students who have their Chromebooks could be sent electronically to families who have Internet access, but district officials will have to find a way to get materials to those families that do not. Burbach said they'd have an announcement letting parents know how that will work soon.

On Friday, Charter, one of the main internet providers in Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska, announced it will offer free internet for 60 days to new customers who have students at home.

The district's curriculum specialists have compiled two weeks worth of review material focused on standards and end-of-the-year reviews for all grades and high school subjects in anticipation that schools might close. 

LPS officials are also working with community partners, such as the Food Bank of Lincoln, to continue getting food to families who participate in the backpack program and who use school food markets and pantries. It's likely they'll create distribution points, possibly at schools but not necessarily inside them.

The decision to remain closed next week will give administration and staff time to make additional plans and decisions about the remainder of the school year as the pandemic situation evolves, LPS officials said. 

“We know that any decision we make greatly impacts students, staff, families and our community. This is a decision we do not take lightly,” said Superintendent Steve Joel. “With many students, staff and families returning to Lincoln after traveling during spring break, this decision allows everyone an extra week to follow the health department’s recommendations of social distancing while self monitoring for symptoms.”

Nebraska State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said at a governor's news conference Friday morning that he's fielding lots of calls from people concerned about students being in school the state-required number of hours, and about state testing, which they're working on.

"Don't worry about hours right now. Worry about the public good," he said. "I quite suspect there will be no legitimate testing that takes place across the state this year." 

LPS will provide updates on plans beyond next week on March 20. School officials said they'd continue to work with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, Nebraska Department of Education, Nebraska government and city officials to determine the best course of action.

LPS families can check the LPS website (lps.org) for more information.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

