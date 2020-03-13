Lincoln Public Schools, Catholic schools cancel classes next week

Lincoln Public Schools decided Friday to cancel school for the coming week, joining a host of other districts shutting their doors as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The district said it made the decision to close after the end of spring break "out of an abundance of caution," as did Omaha Public Schools and other metro-area schools.

LPS will be closed from March 16-22, and that means no practices, rehearsals and competitions will be held during that time.

Catholic schools in Lincoln will also be closed next week.

LPS staff will work Monday through Wednesday, in part to help distribute Chromebooks with review materials for students to work on while they're home.

Communications Director Mindy Burbach said district administrators are still finalizing plans to get the Chromebooks they have at school for second through fifth graders to families, and how to get the review materials they've compiled to sixth-12th graders who have their Chromebooks at home.