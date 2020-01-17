You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln Public Schools cancels classes as messy Friday shapes up
View Comments
breaking top story

Lincoln Public Schools cancels classes as messy Friday shapes up

{{featured_button_text}}
Weather Feature Snow

Jon Burkey, of Lincoln, waits for the traffic signal to turn before crossing a downtown street on Jan. 10.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

After a light band of snow fell overnight, and with a mixed bag of precipitation in the Friday forecast, Lincoln Public Schools officials have canceled classes and activities.

Lincoln Christian, Parkview Christian, College View Academy, Catholic and Lutheran schools in Lincoln and Southeast Community College-Lincoln are also closed.

Busch offering $1 rebate for every inch of snow in Nebraska

There are no classes at numerous area schools, including Malcolm, Norris, Palmyra, Raymond Central and Waverly.

The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory posted for much of eastern and central Nebraska, including the Lincoln area, which could see 1-3 inches of additional snow, forecasters said.

More snow, possibly 5 inches, is expected over northeast Nebraska.

In the Lincoln area, temperatures will rise through the day on Friday, changing any snow or freezing drizzle to drizzle or light rain and melting snow in the afternoon.

But by evening, a cold front will sweep through, quickly dropping temperatures and freezing wet surfaces. Winds will also pick up, with gusts of up to 40 mph expected into Saturday.

The city of Lincoln said in a news release that 20 crews were applying anti-icing material Friday morning.

Temperatures in Lincoln will reach 27 on Saturday and 15 on Sunday with lows Sunday morning and Monday morning tumbling into the single digits.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Nebraskans tough it out during snowstorms through the years

owstorms through the years

View Comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News