Lincoln Public Schools cancels classes as messy Friday shapes up

After a light band of snow fell overnight, and with a mixed bag of precipitation in the Friday forecast, Lincoln Public Schools officials have canceled classes and activities.
Lincoln Christian, Parkview Christian, College View Academy, Catholic and Lutheran schools in Lincoln and Southeast Community College-Lincoln are also closed.
There are no classes at numerous area schools, including Malcolm, Norris, Palmyra, Raymond Central and Waverly.
The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory posted for much of eastern and central Nebraska, including the Lincoln area, which could see 1-3 inches of additional snow, forecasters said.
More snow, possibly 5 inches, is expected over northeast Nebraska.
In the Lincoln area, temperatures will rise through the day on Friday, changing any snow or freezing drizzle to drizzle or light rain and melting snow in the afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
But by evening, a cold front will sweep through, quickly dropping temperatures and freezing wet surfaces. Winds will also pick up, with gusts of up to 40 mph expected into Saturday.
If your business or activity is closed, cancelled or postponed, email citydesk@journalstar.com.
The city of Lincoln said in a news release that 20 crews were applying anti-icing material Friday morning.
Temperatures in Lincoln will reach 27 on Saturday and 15 on Sunday with lows Sunday morning and Monday morning tumbling into the single digits.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
Nebraskans tough it out during snowstorms through the years
owstorms through the years