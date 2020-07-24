Lincoln public high school students graduate, in-person, to future success

Getting to celebrate high school graduation at an in-person ceremony was the first "yes" Marysa A. Barnhill heard in a while after a constant series of nos over the past few months.
No prom. No senior activities. No official goodbyes to teachers and staff.
"In life, you'll get a lot of nos, but it only takes one yes to change your life," said Barnhill, student council president at Lincoln Northeast High School, during her long-awaited senior address. "We will be talked about for centuries. We will be talked about in history books."
There was not a big crowd, and students did not shake hands with staff as they walked across the stage at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday night in their black caps and gowns.
But seniors and their supporters shared in the regular excitement of a graduation ceremony, one of the few somewhat normal events to take place in a senior year that was anything but normal.
The socially distanced crowd blew air horns, cheered and clapped as the group of more than 100 Lincoln Northeast seniors received their diplomas, marking the first of six Lincoln Public Schools graduation ceremonies this weekend.
"I never could have imagined your school year ending the way it did," principal Keri Applebee said. "You have a story of a lifetime to tell. Go out there, write your stories, and continue to rise."
Graduation is an important day for families, who take pride in seeing their children receive their diplomas, said Ahmed Darfur, who will officially get his diploma from Lincoln North Star on Saturday. He intends to celebrate after the ceremony with his family, who traveled from Iowa for the big day.
“Graduation is really important to me because it will be one of the last times I see all of my friends and teachers in one place,” Darfur said.
The in-person celebration was a source of stress for some students, who had envisioned their graduation differently before the pandemic. Some chose not to attend.
"I am sympathetic to those who wanted to look back in 20 years at a photo of them triumphantly walking the stage and getting their diploma, who won't be able to do that now because they have asthma or their grandma or grandpa is sick," said Mason Baack, a graduate of Lincoln East, which will hold its ceremony on Saturday.
Events students look forward to like graduation, summer jobs and college are tainted, especially for those who have at-risk family members, said Bailey Larson, who graduated from Lincoln High.
“I’m really excited that we do get an in-person graduation, but it worries me because my sister is immunocompromised,” said Larson, whose mother and sister will be unable to attend Sunday's ceremony. “I’m not willing to do many normal things because of possible exposure to coronavirus.”
Students who plan to play collegiate sports were unsure for months if they would be around for the in-person graduation, said Logan Marie Gronewold, a Lincoln Northeast graduate.
"It was just hard waiting for it because a lot of college athletes didn't know if they would be here for it, so I'm excited that we are," Gronewold said. "I'm looking forward to finally seeing all my friends."
She plans to have a small graduation party this weekend to celebrate, doing the best to plan something with family and friends on such short notice.
For other students, the in-person graduation provided a sense of closure, a positive ending to a rocky school year.
“I’m happy that we are actually having something to mark the end of the year,” said Reid Stutzman, who will take part in Lincoln Southeast's ceremony on Sunday. “It’ll be nice to see the people I haven’t seen in a long time, people I’m parting ways with.”
Ingrid Gessert plans to give a five-minute speech on Saturday relating song lyrics to common experiences and future plans shared among the senior class during her graduation ceremony.
“With all the uncertainty, no one was sure we’d get this last piece of closure after all of our other senior events were canceled,” said Gessert, a Lincoln Southwest graduate. “It’s really important to me.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.
