Lincoln public high school students graduate, in-person, to future success

Graduation is an important day for families, who take pride in seeing their children receive their diplomas, said Ahmed Darfur, who will officially get his diploma from Lincoln North Star on Saturday. He intends to celebrate after the ceremony with his family, who traveled from Iowa for the big day.

“Graduation is really important to me because it will be one of the last times I see all of my friends and teachers in one place,” Darfur said.

The in-person celebration was a source of stress for some students, who had envisioned their graduation differently before the pandemic. Some chose not to attend.

"I am sympathetic to those who wanted to look back in 20 years at a photo of them triumphantly walking the stage and getting their diploma, who won't be able to do that now because they have asthma or their grandma or grandpa is sick," said Mason Baack, a graduate of Lincoln East, which will hold its ceremony on Saturday.

Events students look forward to like graduation, summer jobs and college are tainted, especially for those who have at-risk family members, said Bailey Larson, who graduated from Lincoln High.