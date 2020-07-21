Lincoln private schools have varying visions for fall semester

“We are being outdoors as much as possible,” Executive Director Jordan Hope said. “Children are washing hands after they finish riding horses or gardening. They can run through the sprinklers while social distancing.”

Chapel and Mass are central to the identity of many parochal institutions, so schools are determining ways to continue weekly or daily church services either virtually or with staggered attendance.

“We are very much looking to social distance,” said Superintendent Zach Kassebaum of Lincoln Christian Schools. “We are examining ways to continue regular chapel.”

The Diocese of Lincoln has about 30 Catholic private schools throughout southern Nebraska, so setting universal policies for these schools does not work, the Rev. Nicholas Kipper said.

"What we see in Lincoln will not be what we see at private Catholic schools in somewhere like McCook," said Matthew Hecker, the chief administrative officer for Lincoln Diocesan Catholic schools.

Some parents are calling with concerns or considering not allowing their students to return to school in the fall, Hecker said, adding that most private schools are not equipped to teach online.