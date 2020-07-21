You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln private schools have varying visions for fall semester
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln private schools have varying visions for fall semester

{{featured_button_text}}

In addition to physical health, Matt Stueber believes the mental, spiritual and emotional well-being of students should be taken into account as schools navigate their return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t believe placing younger children in masks all day is good for their well-being,” said Stueber, the principal at Messiah Lutheran School. “Social distancing in the classroom, definitely. Having a young child sitting in a mask all day, probably not.”

These considerations are some of the many conundrums facing educators as they create design plans for their students' return.

While Lincoln Public Schools share a comprehensive plan for returning to the classroom during the pandemic, private schools have varying visions of how their fall semester will look.

Face masks, hand-washing, screening, distancing foundation of LPS reopening plan

Generally, private schools are planning to bring back face-to-face learning, but each with differing protocols for situations from attending church services to mandating masks.

Most private schools are making face masks optional for each student based on parental guidance.

For instance, Messiah Lutheran is relying on guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics in addition to local health officials, as the organization advocates for the overall well-being of children rather than solely physical health, Stueber said.

Many Lutheran private schools will utilize Swivl, a 360-degree video observation robot that mimics in-person learning from remote locations, Stueber said. Other private schools will use virtual platforms including Google Classroom and Zoom for students who choose to learn from home.

“Maybe grandma is living with you, and she’s at risk,” Stueber said. “If you feel safer learning from home, we can allow those students to stay connected. It addresses that gray area.”

The fall semester is very fluid as the health guidance and situations in the city seem ever-changing, said Matt Heibel, principal at Lincoln Lutheran, where masks will not be mandated.

“Just keep praying that this situation resolves itself, and we can return to school in the fall as planned,” Heibel said.

Have kids practice wearing masks now, Lincoln pediatrician says

Prairie Hill Learning Center and Lincoln Pius X High School are among the  private schools that will require that students wear masks in the classroom.

“Honestly, we have not decided on a number of things,” Pius X Principal Tom Korta said. “A green risk dial would mean no masks, or if the health department notifies us that it is safe.”

Private schools often have smaller student populations or larger campuses than public schools, which is beneficial for social distancing. Prairie Hill Learning Center has a 12-acre campus, so there is plenty of room for children to play outside and social distance.

“We are being outdoors as much as possible,” Executive Director Jordan Hope said. “Children are washing hands after they finish riding horses or gardening. They can run through the sprinklers while social distancing.”

WATCH NOW: Ricketts, NU president discuss back-to-school plans

Chapel and Mass are central to the identity of many parochal institutions, so schools are determining ways to continue weekly or daily church services either virtually or with staggered attendance.

“We are very much looking to social distance,” said Superintendent Zach Kassebaum of Lincoln Christian Schools. “We are examining ways to continue regular chapel.”

The Diocese of Lincoln has about 30 Catholic private schools throughout southern Nebraska, so setting universal policies for these schools does not work, the Rev. Nicholas Kipper said.

"What we see in Lincoln will not be what we see at private Catholic schools in somewhere like McCook," said Matthew Hecker, the chief administrative officer for Lincoln Diocesan Catholic schools.

Some parents are calling with concerns or considering not allowing their students to return to school in the fall, Hecker said, adding that most private schools are not equipped to teach online.

"When we hear parents say they won't allow children back, that is a threat," Hecker said. "We don't have the capacity to lose a bunch of students and keep our schools."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News