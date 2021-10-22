Lincoln principal tabbed to lead Robinson Elementary

A Lincoln elementary school principal will serve as the first principal of Robinson Elementary School in northeast Lincoln, one of two new schools set to open next fall.

Lincoln Public Schools named Cavett Elementary principal Jeff Vercellino to the position, the district announced in a Friday news release.

Vercellino will transition into his new role in January, and LPS will appoint an interim principal at Cavett to finish out the school year.

Vercellino has served as Cavett principal for the past decade. He was previously principal at Hartley Elementary from 2007-2012 after a four-year stint as an assistant principal at Cavett. He got his start in the district as a teacher at Lakeview Elementary in 1995, where he later became a coordinator.

Robinson Elementary, located near 104th and Holdrege streets, is one of three new schools opening over the next two years after voters passed a $290 million bond issue in 2020. It will open in 2022 along with Lincoln Northwest High School in Air Park. Standing Bear High School in southeast Lincoln will open in 2023.