Lincoln Pius X student shoots for the moon with essay, earns trip to historic NASA launch

A team of scientists has just landed on the edge of the Shackleton Crater, an abyss on the moon's South Pole cloaked in shadow.
The crew — a chemist, a hydrologist and an astronautical engineer — is on a mission: Install an endothermic electrolysis reactor in the crater that splits molecules of water in two, providing hydrogen for fuel and oxygen to breathe for future visitors.
But the mission hits a wall. There's an implosion in the reactor.
“3,2, 1, …Liftoff!” I jerk backwards as 10 million pounds of thrust launch me skyward. An adventure of a lifetime is about to begin.
With a bit of ingenuity, the engineer improvises, converting an extra oxygen tank into a fuel container.
And like that, with the reactor now operational for five years, the scientists are off, departing in the Dream Big Moon Pod in which they arrived.
Three, two, one. Liftoff!
While this reads like a realistic description of a NASA mission to the moon in the not-too-distant future, the story of these scientists is the unique vision of Amanda Gutierrez, whose essay detailing the imagined moon landing won the incoming sophomore at Lincoln Pius X High School a trip to a rocket launch this fall.
Gutierrez's essay, "Dream Big Moon Pod," took home the top prize last month in the high school category of NASA's Artemis Moon Pod essay contest, which invited students from across the country to envision how they would lead a crew's mission on the moon's south pole.
Nearly 14,000 K-12 students from across the U.S. submitted essays, and more than 1,000 judges from the education and space fields selected 155 semifinalists in March. That list was whittled down in April to nine finalists, who were then interviewed by a panel of judges from NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate and Office of STEM Engagement.
Three winners were then chosen from elementary, middle and high school levels.
Their prize?
A trip to Florida's Kennedy Space Center to witness the first launch of the Space Launch System rocket, NASA's successor to the space shuttle, which will carry the Orion spacecraft as part of the unmanned Artemis I mission set for Nov. 4. The Orion spacecraft will loop around the moon, nearly 280,000 miles from Earth, during a three-week mission, the first of the Artemis program that aims to eventually put humans back on the moon.
The nine finalists are also invited to a tour of Johnson Space Center in Houston tentatively set for 2022.
Gutierrez, 15, has been interested in space and engineering since she was young and found out about the contest on her own. She decided to give it a go.
"This was right up my alley," she said.
The essay took some research, of course. Students were asked to consider what kind of tools they would bring, who they would include in their pod and what they would leave behind for future lunar pioneers.
Gutierrez chose an astronautical engineer, whom she modeled after herself, to be the crew's pilot and commander. She then decided to bring a hydrologist to help examine the moon's groundwater and a chemist to oversee the chemical reactions.
On the day she won, Gutierrez was in study hall when she peeked at her phone. Next to her name on the contest website's name was a little ribbon.
"I was pretty excited," she said.
Her parents, Jennifer and Juan Carlos Gutierrez, were elated, too, proud of their daughter's initiative to enter the contest and the essay itself.
"I had to read it twice," Juan Carlos Gutierrez said. "We just were very impressed."
Amanda Gutierrez, who said geometry was her favorite class last year, plans to study aerospace engineering in college before working at NASA.
Her biggest dream is to become an astronaut, just like the ones she envisioned in her essay.
"I've always loved space," she said. "And I love engineering and building. I've always been building Legos and doing hands-on experiments and things like that. And so being an astronaut would just combine everything that I love into one job."
She's excited about the future of spaceflight, something she'll be a part of as a witness to the Artemis I launch. Gutierrez gets to bring three guests to Florida, as well; her parents and one of her seven siblings are going.
"It's going to be a lifelong memory and experience that we can say, 'We were there when it began,'" Jennifer Gutierrez said. "This is a new generation of pioneering. This is the next step."
Gutierrez will part be of the history, too. A flash drive containing the 13,898 essays submitted in the contest will fly aboard Artemis I.
And, who knows? She might get to meet some of her favorite heroes at Cape Canaveral. Like Buzz Aldrin, who was part of the Apollo 11 crew that was the first to make a lunar landing, a poster of which adorns her bedroom wall.
"I'm shooting for the moon."
