Lincoln parents demand action from NSAA over racially charged incident at basketball game

Terra Simons-Gloria said she has two sons at Lincoln East and they have been subjected to racial incidents, including someone driving in the East parking lot with a Confederate flag during a spring sporting event, one son being choked after he confronted other students about using a racial slur, and a Snapchat with racially offensive comments regarding basketball players.

Seth Miller, whose daughter is on the Lincoln High basketball team, said stronger action must be taken.

“This problem has plagued the state of Nebraska for years and to find out the NSAA has never sanctioned any high school for any kinds of racial harassment is very disturbing," he said. "It’s time to stop ignoring a serious problem and say enough is enough.”

After the public comment period, Baier made a motion that the school board draft a letter to the NSAA expressing disappointment at its inaction and ask that the organization begin tracking racial incidents at sporting events, create a public media campaign to counteract such behavior and establish procedures and policies to sanction repeat offenders.

Those sanctions, she said, could include reprimands or suspension for a portion or all of a season.