Lincoln parents demand action from NSAA over racially charged incident at basketball game

Barb Baier challenged her fellow Lincoln Board of Education members Tuesday to demand action from the Nebraska School Activities Association on racially charged incidents at high school sporting events.
Across town, supporters filled the Lincoln High School gym to cheer on the Lincoln High girls basketball team as it took on Omaha Burke in a district game.
Earlier this month in Fremont, racial slurs from the Fremont crowd led to an altercation after the Links' girls game.
The scenes that played out in both locations Tuesday — Earl Johnson Gym and the Lincoln Public Schools board room — stemmed from the ongoing controversy about the Feb. 7 incident in Fremont and officials’ response to it.
Lincoln High and Fremont issued a joint statement last week saying both schools investigated what happened, determined a few individuals were responsible and the schools followed their disciplinary procedures. The Fremont principal apologized to the Lincoln High principal and Fremont players wrote letters to Lincoln High students.
NSAA officials called administrators at both schools and were satisfied they were dealing with the problem.
Tuesday, five people spoke at the LPS school board meeting, relating other racial incidents that have occurred and asking the school board to take a stronger stand.
Terra Simons-Gloria said she has two sons at Lincoln East and they have been subjected to racial incidents, including someone driving in the East parking lot with a Confederate flag during a spring sporting event, one son being choked after he confronted other students about using a racial slur, and a Snapchat with racially offensive comments regarding basketball players.
Seth Miller, whose daughter is on the Lincoln High basketball team, said stronger action must be taken.
“This problem has plagued the state of Nebraska for years and to find out the NSAA has never sanctioned any high school for any kinds of racial harassment is very disturbing," he said. "It’s time to stop ignoring a serious problem and say enough is enough.”
After the public comment period, Baier made a motion that the school board draft a letter to the NSAA expressing disappointment at its inaction and ask that the organization begin tracking racial incidents at sporting events, create a public media campaign to counteract such behavior and establish procedures and policies to sanction repeat offenders.
Those sanctions, she said, could include reprimands or suspension for a portion or all of a season.
She said what happened in Fremont on Feb. 7 wasn’t an isolated incident, and because of inaction, students of color are left to deal with such incidents on their own, which could lead to altercations such as the one that happened after the LHS-Fremont game.
“When adults don’t step in, things start to spiral out of control,” she said. “Our collective action has been to ignore such incidents and hope they go away.”
School board president Lanny Boswell referred the question to a committee, which will draft a letter the board can consider at a future meeting.
At Lincoln High, members of Stand In For Lincoln, a grassroots organization that advocates for human rights and justice, filled two bleacher sections and held signs that read “Go Lincoln High When They Go Low” and “#AllGasNoBrakes for Love Over Hate.”
The supporters included several state senators from Omaha and Lincoln, invited by the group to come in support of the girls.
Sarah Sawin Thomas, one of the organizers of the group, said Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson told her the girls were demoralized by the incident and the response, so the group organized a letter-writing campaign, will supply snacks for team members for the remainder of the season, and showed up en masse at Tuesday's game to cheer them on.
“I’m so thrilled about this opportunity for our community to come together and support our girls,” Thomas said.
The fallout from the incident also includes an online petition, signed by more than 300 people, asking the NSAA to ban Fremont from sports competitions for a year.
Jay Bellar, NSAA executive director, said in an interview that the organization takes such incidents seriously and does not sweep them under the rug. But the organization must have confidence in the leadership at schools to have the polices and procedures in place to handle such incidents.
If they don’t, the NSAA could issue reprimands or other sanctions. It hasn’t done that yet, he said, and education may be more effective than punishment.
“I think we need to further educate kids about treating all people with respect,” he said.
And, while community members at the board meeting argued for stronger action, the applause for the Lincoln High girls was deafening.
Reporter Sadiyah Ali contributed to this story.
