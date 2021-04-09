Lincoln Northwest is official recommendation for name of new high school in Air Park

If approved by the school board, Lincoln Northwest would join Omaha Northwest and Northwest (based in Grand Island) as high schools sharing the same name.

The committee, comprised of board and community members, still wants to honor Picotte, the first Native doctor who was born on the Omaha reservation in Nebraska. It will submit Picotte as an honorable mention alongside the Northwest recommendation. This means she could be honored in some other way, such as naming a courtyard or other space at the school after her.

"I don't want to override our process — that's not fair to our kids — but at the same time I want to create some kind of recognition for an excellent name nomination and also our Native American community," said Board of Education member Barb Baier, who served on the committee.

Picotte had been suggested for what will be home to the district's health and medical focus program. School district officials, however, said the medical focus program will be named after Bryan College of Health Sciences because the college is working with LPS on the new program.

The northwest Lincoln high school on the southern edge of Air Park is set to open in the fall of 2022. It is one of two new high schools being built with money from a $290 million bond issue voters passed last year.