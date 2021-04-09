Lincoln Northwest is official recommendation for name of new high school in Air Park

A committee tasked with recommending a name for one of Lincoln's two new high schools went in a familiar direction Friday.
Committee members will formally submit Lincoln Northwest High School as the name for the new school set to open next year.
The Lincoln Board of Education must approve the recommendation.
More than 200 suggestions from community members were pared down to four finalists, with the committee ultimately deciding to carry on the directional tradition of naming Lincoln's public high schools.
The other finalists were Susan La Flesche Picotte High, Air Park High and Lincoln West High.
Students from both Arnold Elementary and Schoo Middle School, who will comprise some of the high school's first students, voted on their favorites. The committee then used the vote to largely inform its recommendation, said Don Mayhew, committee chairman and Board of Education member.
Of the 1,220 student votes, 36.1% chose Lincoln Northwest, 33% went for Air Park, while Susan La Flesche Picotte and Lincoln West picked up 16.9% and 14% of the vote, respectively.
"This committee really talked about that the student voice would have a strong factor in the name," said Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs at LPS.
If approved by the school board, Lincoln Northwest would join Omaha Northwest and Northwest (based in Grand Island) as high schools sharing the same name.
The committee, comprised of board and community members, still wants to honor Picotte, the first Native doctor who was born on the Omaha reservation in Nebraska. It will submit Picotte as an honorable mention alongside the Northwest recommendation. This means she could be honored in some other way, such as naming a courtyard or other space at the school after her.
"I don't want to override our process — that's not fair to our kids — but at the same time I want to create some kind of recognition for an excellent name nomination and also our Native American community," said Board of Education member Barb Baier, who served on the committee.
Picotte had been suggested for what will be home to the district's health and medical focus program. School district officials, however, said the medical focus program will be named after Bryan College of Health Sciences because the college is working with LPS on the new program.
The northwest Lincoln high school on the southern edge of Air Park is set to open in the fall of 2022. It is one of two new high schools being built with money from a $290 million bond issue voters passed last year.
A new elementary school also will be built with bond funding. A committee decided Monday it will recommend Ada Robinson to be that school's namesake at the education board's April 27 meeting.
Another committee will make recommendations of a name for the new high school in southeast Lincoln near 70th Street and Saltillo Road, set to open in 2023.
That committee will whittle down its list of favorites: Standing Bear High, Lincoln South High, Saltillo High, South Prairie High, Willa Cather High and Centauri High.
Proposals for both new high schools are expected to go to the school board at the same time, possibly as early as the board's May 11 meeting.
BREAKING DOWN LINCOLN'S PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Breaking down Lincoln's public schools: Enrollment, test scores and more
Adams
Arnold
Beattie
Belmont
Brownell
Calvert
Campbell
Cavett
Clinton
Eastridge
Elliott
Everett
Fredstrom
Hartley
Hill
Holmes
Humann
Huntington
Kahoa
Kloefkorn
Kooser
Lakeview
Maxey
McPhee
Meadow Lane
Morley
Norwood Park
Pershing
Prescott
Pyrtle
Randolph
Riley
Roper
Rousseau
Saratoga
Sheridan
West Lincoln
Wysong
Zeman
Culler
Dawes
Goodrich
Irving
Lefler
Lux
Mickle
Moore
Park
Pound
Schoo
Scott
East
Lincoln High
Northeast
North Star
Southeast
Southwest
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225.
On Twitter @zach_hammack