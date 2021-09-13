Lincoln Northeast students stage protest over alleged chaos at dance; principal calls claims 'rumors'

Dozens of Lincoln Northeast students peacefully protested outside the high school Monday amid allegations that students were drugged at the school's homecoming dance Friday.

A Lincoln Public Schools spokesperson said that as of Monday morning, no one had made an official report with the district or Lincoln Police. Other reports stemming from the dance that emerged on social media over the weekend are false claims, school officials said.

The students gathered over the lunch hour across the street from the entrance to Northeast, waving signs and chanting as classmates watched from inside the building's cafeteria.

Joined by a few parents, the students described how their peers laced water bottles with drugs, causing students to become ill at the dance on Friday night. At least one student said she was sexually assaulted by a classmate.

In a message to families on Saturday, hours after the reports first emerged on social media, Northeast Principal Keri Applebee called the claims "rumors" and said police and staff were on hand and did not witness the alleged incidents.