Lincoln middle school teacher dies in Johnson County rollover

A McCool Junction man who was set to begin his first year as a full-time teacher at Goodrich Middle School this fall died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning near Sterling.

William "Billy" Hall, 28, was riding in a 1994 Jeep Wrangler on a rural road just southwest of Sterling shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The car's driver, 42-year-old Marshall Behrens of Adams, lost control near the intersection of 609 Avenue and 732nd Road and went into a ditch, according to a news release from the Johnson County Attorney's Office.

The Jeep then slid down a steep bank and rolled over before landing in a creek.

A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy performed CPR on Hall before Sterling Fire and Rescue transported him to the Johnson County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another woman in the car was taken to a Lincoln hospital and remains in stable condition. Behrens was not hospitalized.

It's unknown if seat belts were used. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the release.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating. Asked Wednesday if any citations had been issued, County Attorney Rick Smith said the crash "remained under investigation."

Hall had worked at Goodrich for several years as a special-education paraeductator in the school's life-skills program, said Mindy Burbach, director of communications at Lincoln Public Schools.

This past school year, Hall was a student teacher at Goodrich and was preparing to teach there this fall.

Deb Rasmussen, the president of the Lincoln Education Association and a former counselor at Goodrich, said the school community is "heartbroken."

"He touched a lot of lives in a short time," Rasmussen said. "He was just wonderful."

Hall grew up in McCool Junction and graduated from high school there in 2011. He went on to graduate from Chadron State College before joining LPS.

Hall is survived by his husband Joseph McTygue, as well his parents and a sister.