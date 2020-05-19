Lincoln middle school student killed in crash in Utah

A Culler Middle School eighth grader died Sunday when the van she was riding in crashed on a rural Utah interstate.
Lincoln Public Schools officials sent a message to families telling them Zahraa Ismael, 14, had been killed in the crash, and letting families know the school’s counseling and crisis team would be available to meet virtually with students via Zoom.
Ismael was a passenger in the second row of the van when the right rear tire failed, causing the driver to lose control and the van to crash into the median and roll twice, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
Neither Ismael nor a second victim, 74-year-old Hamdiyan Salman, were wearing seat belts and both were ejected from the vehicle, the story said.
Ismael was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7:25 a.m. accident, and Salman was taken to a hospital to meet a medical helicopter but died from her injuries before it arrived, according to the Tribune.
The van’s driver and front-seat passenger were both wearing seat belts and their injuries were not life-threatening.
The crash shut down part of Interstate 15 in southwest Utah near the town of Parowan.
Utah’s Department of Public Safety did an on-scene inspection on the 2003 Honda Odyssey after the crash and determined it had “multiple equipment violations and was not safe to drive on the roadway,” the Tribune article said.
It’s unclear why they were in Utah. The Tribune article says both Ismael and Salman were from San Diego. Ismael enrolled in LPS in March 2019 and had attended Culler since then.
