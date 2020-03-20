Lincoln Lutheran students back in school, virtual-style

Lincoln Lutheran senior Lexie Kreizel — hunkered down at home for who knows how long with two college-age siblings — convinced her parents they needed a puppy to pass the hours they wouldn't be in school.
Meanwhile, the three Waldo kids, also homebound and school-less, painted the kitchen, a way to fill the empty days spreading out before them.
As it turned out, the empty days didn’t spread out all that far.
By Wednesday, the three Waldo siblings and Lexie — with an Akita-mix dog named Rocky there for moral support — were back in school, virtual-style.
They are among 300-some Lincoln Lutheran sixth through 12th graders who left school March 12 expecting to come back the next week, only to discover that was not to be the case.
Things had begun happening quickly in the state: Both Omaha and Lincoln public schools announced they were closing indefinitely last week, universities went to online classes, and state education officials recommended all schools close their doors and move to some kind of remote learning.
On March 12, Lutheran officials still expected to come back Monday of this week, after a one-day mid-quarter break, said Principal Matt Heibel. By last Saturday, they’d changed their minds.
“That put Lloyd and I into scramble mode,” he said.
Lloyd Sommerer is the school's technology coordinator when he’s not teaching math and computer who, somewhere around mid-February, began planning for such an eventuality. He drew on the experiences of sister schools in Southeast Asia that had closed because of the coronavirus, and coordinated with school technology folks around the state.
Lincoln Lutheran, Heibel said, was poised to move in this direction: five years ago the school had gone to a “bring your own” one-to-one program and the school uses an online classroom system that uses web-based applications and where teachers post assignments.
“We’ve been doing this longer than any school in the Lincoln area,” Heibel said. “We got pretty proficient.”
That meant the scramble involved picking the best platform to connect with students. They chose Zoom, a popular video-conferencing system.
One hurdle Lincoln Lutheran didn’t have to jump: all students have internet access, though they’ve had some issues with slow internet, Sommerer said.
Lincoln Public Schools is still planning how to roll out online and remote learning for its 42,000 students — a more daunting prospect.
Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent of instruction, said administrators are working on guidelines for using Zoom in some classroom settings, though one of the main things they must consider is those students who don’t have online access.
At Lincoln Lutheran, teachers underwent training Monday and Tuesday, had a practice session with students Wednesday and by Thursday, classes were back in session.
“It’s been going better than we had any right to expect it would. We didn’t have a lot of time to prepare,” Sommerer said. “I had been in the loop as far as planning ... it wasn’t a surprise that it happened. It was a surprise when it happened.”
But by Thursday, Briana Waldo’s son and two daughters — a high school senior, eighth grader and ninth grader — were logging into Zoom and getting to work.
Waldo, who is a trainer at a gym, is working mostly from home, and the kids sit at desks in their room during classes — so far, mostly in their pajamas, and take time to do their sports workout on the family treadmill.
Colten Waldo, a senior, said so far, they’re not learning as much as they were and that worries him a little, because he wants to be sure to graduate, but things are going OK.
Classes start at 9 a.m., Heibel said. School officials decided to stick with their block scheduling, so they have four classes one day and four the next, but they’ve shortened the classes from 90 minutes to an hour.
Class sizes range from about 10 to 24 students and Zoom allows all those students to be online at once — they’ve had as many as 60 in sessions during the practice day, Heibel said.
One thing consistent in all the research: you won’t be able to do as much, so don’t try.
“It just takes longer to do everything when you do it virtually,” he said, and it’s more draining for those online. “It’s a whole lot different than being in person.”
Officials urged teachers to be flexible, and ready to find ways to change things up when students get bored. They recommended not trying new online resources and focusing on the most important material. All tests and quizzes will be open book, because it would be too hard to control kids not looking at their notes.
Zoom allows students to break into small groups, and teachers have gotten creative.
The P.E. teachers have students break into small groups online and work out, and students use an app that allows them to track their exercise.
The band teacher made videos for students to watch, and has them record their practice sessions and send them in.
Lab work in science classes will be done virtually now, a prospect that means if students mix the wrong chemicals they watch a virtual explosion, not clean up after a real one.
“I’m amazed at how good our students are online,” Sommerer said, though they’re still getting used to the reality that they push a button rather than raise their hands when they want to talk.
This is a first for Sommerer in his 22 years as a teacher. The only thing that even comes close happened his first year as a teacher: The 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“It was that same kind of uncertainty, but it seems like it wasn’t uncertain for as long as this is going to be,” he said.
For Lexie Kreizel, it was like the first week of school all over again, and she hadn't really believed her school would close.
“I was a little taken aback,” she said.
But she’s adjusting to a new routine. She gets up, gets dressed, brushes her teeth.
Then she crawls back onto her bed, greets the small images of her friends and teacher that pop up on her I-pad, and gets to work.
