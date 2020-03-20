Lincoln Lutheran students back in school, virtual-style

At Lincoln Lutheran, teachers underwent training Monday and Tuesday, had a practice session with students Wednesday and by Thursday, classes were back in session.

“It’s been going better than we had any right to expect it would. We didn’t have a lot of time to prepare,” Sommerer said. “I had been in the loop as far as planning ... it wasn’t a surprise that it happened. It was a surprise when it happened.”

But by Thursday, Briana Waldo’s son and two daughters — a high school senior, eighth grader and ninth grader — were logging into Zoom and getting to work.

Waldo, who is a trainer at a gym, is working mostly from home, and the kids sit at desks in their room during classes — so far, mostly in their pajamas, and take time to do their sports workout on the family treadmill.

Colten Waldo, a senior, said so far, they’re not learning as much as they were and that worries him a little, because he wants to be sure to graduate, but things are going OK.

Classes start at 9 a.m., Heibel said. School officials decided to stick with their block scheduling, so they have four classes one day and four the next, but they’ve shortened the classes from 90 minutes to an hour.