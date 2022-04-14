Lincoln Lutheran names new principal

Lincoln Lutheran students will have a new principal next school year.
Sheila Psencik, the interim principal of St. John's Lutheran School in Seward, will take over for Matt Heibel, who is retiring after 14 years.
Psencik will start July 1.
"Mr. Heibel has left an indelible mark on Lincoln Lutheran," said Scott Ernstmeyer, the school's executive director. "He has built a reputation of implementing the highest standards in academics and technology. Sheila will have big shoes to fill, but we know she’s up to the challenge."
Psencik, a Columbus native and Concordia University grad, spent 15 years as an administrator in Houston after teaching stints in Nebraska, Illinois and Texas. She was the middle-school principal at Lutheran South Academy in Houston for five years before taking over as head of schools in 2011.
Psencik returned to Nebraska last year when her husband, Rob Psencik, accepted the role of activities director at Lincoln Northwest High School, which opens this fall. They have three children, including a daughter who will graduate from Lincoln Lutheran this spring.
"This year, I've experience Lincoln Lutheran as a parent, which has uniquely prepared me for this challenge," Sheila Psencik said. "The teachers and parents at Lincoln Lutheran are so invested in their community and culture."
Lincoln Lutheran, at 1100 N. 56th St., is a private school for students in grades 6-12.
Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.
"Right now, as we speak, there are labor brokers on the project with a number of workers who are being paid in cash," said Felicia Hilton, the political director of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.
The Creighton chapter of Turning Point USA asked to host “Introduction to Nebraska Politics Conference.” Then Creighton officials were informed of changes, including the event’s title: “Take Back Nebraska Summit ’22.”
Some students come to school but never attend class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana and the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights, according to students and staff members.