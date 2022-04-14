Lincoln Lutheran names new principal

Lincoln Lutheran students will have a new principal next school year.

Sheila Psencik, the interim principal of St. John's Lutheran School in Seward, will take over for Matt Heibel, who is retiring after 14 years.

Psencik will start July 1.

"Mr. Heibel has left an indelible mark on Lincoln Lutheran," said Scott Ernstmeyer, the school's executive director. "He has built a reputation of implementing the highest standards in academics and technology. Sheila will have big shoes to fill, but we know she’s up to the challenge."

Psencik, a Columbus native and Concordia University grad, spent 15 years as an administrator in Houston after teaching stints in Nebraska, Illinois and Texas. She was the middle-school principal at Lutheran South Academy in Houston for five years before taking over as head of schools in 2011.

Psencik returned to Nebraska last year when her husband, Rob Psencik, accepted the role of activities director at Lincoln Northwest High School, which opens this fall. They have three children, including a daughter who will graduate from Lincoln Lutheran this spring.

"This year, I've experience Lincoln Lutheran as a parent, which has uniquely prepared me for this challenge," Sheila Psencik said. "The teachers and parents at Lincoln Lutheran are so invested in their community and culture."

Lincoln Lutheran, at 1100 N. 56th St., is a private school for students in grades 6-12.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.