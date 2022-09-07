Lincoln Lutheran launches new scholarship program

Lincoln Lutheran is launching a new scholarship program to attract more students, especially those who face financial barriers to private education or come from outside the Lutheran community.

The Rising Scholars fund will provide several full-ride scholarships and up to 50 partial scholarships to new students entering grades 6-12. Funding will come from private donors with plans to sustain the program annually, said Executive Director Scott Ernstmeyer.

The exact number of scholarships awarded will depend on the number of applicants.

Annual tuition at Lincoln Lutheran is $8,050 for sixth grade, $9,150 for seventh and eighth grade and $10,850 for high school. Rates are less for families belonging to an associated Lutheran church.

For many families, the cost of private education can be a barrier, Ernstmeyer said, and the pandemic only underscored that.

"We have seen financial need go up for families in the last couple of years, I think in part due to inflation, in part due to post-pandemic challenges," he said. "We have families that never even inquire because they don't think there's any possibility of being in the running for an opportunity to be here."

There are 312 students at Lincoln Lutheran this fall. At associated elementary schools, enrollment is about 500 students, which is up 11% over the past five years.

Lutheran schools in Lincoln have seen increasing interest from those outside the Lutheran community, too. Ernstmeyer said roughly one-third of students of Lutheran elementary schools do not attend an associated church.

"I think families are just looking for something different, and maybe a smaller school environment," Ernstmeyer said.

The program's landing page — risingscholars.info — will go live Thursday, said Director of Enrollment Benjamin Smith.

Interested students must submit an essay, video and enrollment form by Dec. 1. Applicants will be interviewed in January with recipients named in February.

