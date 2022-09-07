 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Lincoln Lutheran launches new scholarship program

  • 0

Lincoln Lutheran is launching a new scholarship program to attract more students, especially those who face financial barriers to private education or come from outside the Lutheran community.

The Rising Scholars fund will provide several full-ride scholarships and up to 50 partial scholarships to new students entering grades 6-12. Funding will come from private donors with plans to sustain the program annually, said Executive Director Scott Ernstmeyer.

The exact number of scholarships awarded will depend on the number of applicants.

Annual tuition at Lincoln Lutheran is $8,050 for sixth grade, $9,150 for seventh and eighth grade and $10,850 for high school. Rates are less for families belonging to an associated Lutheran church.

For many families, the cost of private education can be a barrier, Ernstmeyer said, and the pandemic only underscored that.

People are also reading…

Lincoln Lutheran names new principal
Watch now: Longtime Lincoln Lutheran history teacher honored with prestigious Gilder Lehrman award
Lincoln's parochial schools invested in technology during pandemic. How will they use it going forward?

"We have seen financial need go up for families in the last couple of years, I think in part due to inflation, in part due to post-pandemic challenges," he said. "We have families that never even inquire because they don't think there's any possibility of being in the running for an opportunity to be here."

There are 312 students at Lincoln Lutheran this fall. At associated elementary schools, enrollment is about 500 students, which is up 11% over the past five years.

Lutheran schools in Lincoln have seen increasing interest from those outside the Lutheran community, too. Ernstmeyer said roughly one-third of students of Lutheran elementary schools do not attend an associated church.

"I think families are just looking for something different, and maybe a smaller school environment," Ernstmeyer said.

The program's landing page — risingscholars.info — will go live Thursday, said Director of Enrollment Benjamin Smith.

Interested students must submit an essay, video and enrollment form by Dec. 1. Applicants will be interviewed in January with recipients named in February.

Pius X rolls out one-to-one iPad program with virus funds
Nebraska school choice supporters say high court ruling provides 'momentum'
Lincoln Christian begins work on $5.6 million expansion to meet growing enrollment

Editor's note: We have detected a technical issue that is preventing some users from being able to log in to comment. We are working to have the issue resolved shortly. Thank you for your patience.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California power grid threatened by record heat wave as wildfire risk rises

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News