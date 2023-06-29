After more than 20 years of operations on the corner of Ninth and G streets, Lincoln Literacy has moved to a new and bigger location, allowing it to serve more than four times the number of students it had in the past.

The new location, a 10,628 square-foot, two-story building at 1023 Lincoln Mall, will have four classrooms — three more than the previous building — and a 4,000-square-foot space for the nonprofit to accommodate more than 40 students.

Lincoln Literacy bought the building and is leasing the space it's not using to two law firms.

"Our previous space at Ninth and G served us well for decades. But thanks to growing services and opportunities in our community, Lincoln Literacy was bursting at the seams," Lincoln Literacy Executive Director Bryan Seck said in a news release.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Lincoln Literacy also unveiled a $1.9 million capital campaign to fund the move, which began earlier this year. So far, the nonprofit has raised $1.5 million, including $700,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Though at this time, Lincoln Literacy doesn't plan on offering new classes at its new location, Seck said that if the need arises, classes will be added.

"The cool thing about Lincoln Literacy is we can adapt to the changing needs of our clients," Seck told the Journal Star. "If we see a need for teaching people how to use AI, ChatGPT, or something like that, we’ll have a class for that."

With more than 150 tutors, the volunteer-driven organization — along with its many community partners, including schools, churches and more — will continue offering and teaching its wide array of classes such as English, citizenship, driving, computer literacy, workforce development and others.

Last year, the organization served a record-breaking 1,405 students — 1,109 adults and 296 children. This year, it expects to exceed 1,500.

"In order to better meet the needs of Lincoln’s refugees and immigrants while addressing our city’s workforce crisis, the community must come together," said Janet Eskridge, chair of the capital campaign committee.

And at times, some of those very refugees and immigrants, who begin their journeys as students, occasionally advance to become tutors themselves.

"In the last year we’ve received hundreds of Ukrainians and Afghans, and now we have Ukrainian and Afghan staff members who are able to teach classes, communicate with people, get them to where they need to go," Seck said. "Lincoln Literacy does not exist without our volunteer tutors."

