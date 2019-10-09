{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln is likely to see its first freeze of the season either Friday or Saturday morning.

Lancaster County, along with much of Nebraska west of Omaha, is in a freeze watch for Thursday night into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a low of 33 for Lincoln Friday morning and 31 Saturday morning.

The average date of the first freeze in Lincoln is Oct. 5.

The weather service recommends that people with sensitive plants cover them or bring them inside to protect them from the cold.

