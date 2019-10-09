Lincoln is likely to see its first freeze of the season either Friday or Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning effective at 7 p.m. Thursday for much of the state, including Lancaster County. The weather service said temperatures as low as 27 or possible.
The forecast for Lincoln does not call for freezing temperatures Friday morning, with a low of 33 predicted. However, a below-freezing low of 31 is forecast for Saturday morning.
You have free articles remaining.
The average date of the first freeze in Lincoln is Oct. 5.
The weather service recommends that people with sensitive plants cover them or bring them inside to protect them from the cold. It also recommends draining sprinkler systems and wrapping outdoor pipes or allowing them to drip slowly.