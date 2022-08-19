Lincoln High's mascot will be featured in newspapers across the country

This Sunday, Lincoln High School will appear in newspapers across the country — not for any academic or athletic achievement, but for its mascot.

The Links will receive a shoutout in Paul Trap's comic "Thatababy," which is syndicated by Andrews McMeel Universal in about 100 papers nationally, including the Omaha World-Herald.

Sunday's strip centers around a pseudo-award show called "The Mascoties," recognizing the best — and perhaps most unusual — high school mascots across the country.

Lincoln High was one of six schools to finish runner-up behind another odd mascot — the Irrigators of Newell, South Dakota. The prize: a signed copy of the comic strip for each principal.

Colorful sports nicknames have been celebrated in "Thatababy" over the years, Trap said in an email this week, but this is the first year he's done "The Mascoties."

His interest in unusual nicknames started at Baseball America Magazine, where Trap is an editorial cartoonist. And as he's traveled to ballparks across the country, he's photographed his son — the titular protagonist of "Thatababy" — with over 150 different mascots.

So how did he stumble upon the Links? Trap has a friend whose son attends Lincoln's oldest high school, and the mascot fit the bill.

"It's tremendous," Trap said. "Nontraditional, projects strength and a fantastic alliteration."