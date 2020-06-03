Lincoln High students, staff, gather virtually to unpack the issues and protests roiling a nation

Never mind that school isn’t in session right now, that the coronavirus keeps students and teachers from gathering in an auditorium or a classroom.
This was a moment — when the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer sparked protests across the country and drew crowds and police in riot gear to Lincoln’s streets — that Lincoln High School administrators and teachers believed they should be there for their students.
“What happens when you talk about this, our discomfort and not knowing what to say cannot cause paralysis in us not doing anything,” said Assistant Principal Josh Lupher. “It is our duty to be facilitating these conversations.”
And so they put out the word, sending messages to Lincoln High students, welcoming them to a Zoom meeting Wednesday to talk about what’s happening across the nation, to offer a place for students to feel safe and be heard.
The meeting was not about lecturing or advising, it was about listening, said Principal Mark Larson.
"Today was not about us as adults or staff members saying 'Hey, this is what you should do and you shouldn’t do.' This was about us having opportunity to listen and process and understand collectively."
They organized the meeting around the restorative practices they've made a part of how they operate at school, which includes "connection circles" designed to promote sharing and discussion.
More than 100 students and 50 staff members responded, spending an hour on a video conference call, talking about events that have roiled a nation, pushed the issues of race, justice and police brutality into the light, once again.
Princess Byron, who just graduated from Lincoln High, said she and others are feeling tired and angry and scared. She said she’s got two brothers and she constantly worries about whether they'll get home safely.
Jaxson Barber, who also just graduated, said he appreciated Lincoln High staff creating a platform for students to talk.
“I feel like everyone responded to this in their own way. Some fear, some anger, some shock,” he said. “Everyone is impacted by events like this differently. That was what was so great about this experience, just being able to hear all those different ideas and what different people’s thoughts were and just kind of be able to combine those together and become closer as a community.”
Both Byron and Barber have participated in the protests over the past week, and Byron said she was excited to have an opportunity to talk about it — and encouraged as many students as possible to join the Wednesday meeting.
The participants broke into small groups to talk, and one of the things Barber said he talked about was a quote by Martin Luther King Jr., about rioting being the “language of the unheard.” He pointed out to the group that America — through the revolutionary and civil wars — was founded by fighting for freedom, how voting is a powerful tool for change.
Becky Tegeler, a counselor, said she told her group that as a white mom to kids who don’t look like her, it’s tricky to know how to react, that she worries about saying or doing the wrong thing, about doing too much, or not enough.
Others in her group nodded in agreement.
And everybody wanted to meet again.
It was good to know that the staff and students at Lincoln High were willing to listen, Byron said.
“It was helpful to me to know even when we’re not in school they still care about making sure we’re safe,” she said. “It’s times like this we need to be heard. And they’re willing to listen. That’s the best thing.”
Barber agreed, saying he found it reassuring to see people from different backgrounds and of different races come together in support of a cause, to hear different perspectives.
“The issue with police brutality and injustice in our society is not something that one race can solve and everyone needs to come together,” he said. “Multiple races and multiple backgrounds need to come together to be able to make significant change.”
