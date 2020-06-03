Lincoln High students, staff, gather virtually to unpack the issues and protests roiling a nation

More than 100 students and 50 staff members responded, spending an hour on a video conference call, talking about events that have roiled a nation, pushed the issues of race, justice and police brutality into the light, once again.

Princess Byron, who just graduated from Lincoln High, said she and others are feeling tired and angry and scared. She said she’s got two brothers and she constantly worries about whether they'll get home safely.

Jaxson Barber, who also just graduated, said he appreciated Lincoln High staff creating a platform for students to talk.

“I feel like everyone responded to this in their own way. Some fear, some anger, some shock,” he said. “Everyone is impacted by events like this differently. That was what was so great about this experience, just being able to hear all those different ideas and what different people’s thoughts were and just kind of be able to combine those together and become closer as a community.”

Both Byron and Barber have participated in the protests over the past week, and Byron said she was excited to have an opportunity to talk about it — and encouraged as many students as possible to join the Wednesday meeting.