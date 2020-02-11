Lincoln High staff member, student taken to hospital after altercation

A Lincoln High student and staff member ended up at the hospital Tuesday after an incident that began when the student struck the staff member, Lincoln Public Schools officials said.
The supervisor of in-school suspension was walking down the hall with the 17-year-old student when the incident happened.
According to a message sent home to parents, the staff member tried to restrain the student and other staff and administrators rushed to help him.
Both the staff member and student fell to the ground, required medical attention and were taken by ambulance to the hospital, the message said.
You have free articles remaining.
The two both hit their heads in the fall, said LPS spokeswoman Mindy Burbach.
'I have never fully recovered from this attack': Teachers renew support for bill allowing for physical intervention
The two were talking as they were walking down the hall, but not arguing, Burbach said.
Lincoln police and LPS staff will continue to investigate the incident, according to the message.