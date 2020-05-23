You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln High senior misses his percussion section
Kendal McClure

Lincoln High senior misses his percussion section

Lincoln High senior Kendal McClure is really missing his percussion section these last months of his senior year.

He’s sung in a school choir and studied engineering at The Career Academy, but the percussion section of the school's marching and concert bands is special.

“It’s a really tight-knit group,” he said.

The percussion section performs by itself for various events in school and the community. This year, he said, he plays the marching quads, four drums he straps on to practice and perform.

That’s come to a premature stop, thanks to the coronavirus.

“I don’t think anyone wants to fully leave high school,” he said. “We just had to do it a bit earlier than everybody else.”

Next fall, he said, he’ll go to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he plans to major in civil engineering, though he “really has no clue where the next four years will lead me.”

When he looks back on the last four, one of the best decisions he made as a freshman was to play percussion for Lincoln High's bands.

“I do not regret it one bit,” he said.

-- Margaret Reist

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

