Lincoln High School principal Mark Larson sent an email to parents of students Friday debunking posts on social media that make reference to a threat against the school.
The school worked with Lincoln Police to track the post, which was found to be linked with Lincoln High School in San Jose, California.
According to the email, a screenshot of the post circulated through various social media platforms and was passed around by people unaware that the post originated in California.
Larson asked parents to continue reporting any threats of violence to school officials or law enforcement and urged parents to talk to their children about responsible social media use.
"We understand there is currently a heightened awareness of student threats — both on social media and in the public conversation," Larson said in the email. "We appreciate the vigilance in a community coming together to keep our children safe. Please know that our LPS security team is working with the staff at each school and with law enforcement each and every day for the safety of our schools."