Lincoln High School is in the national spotlight again.
A reporter and photographer from the New York Times walked the halls of Lincoln’s most diverse high school on the first day of school for freshman this fall, part of a wide-ranging project called "The American Road Trip."
Four reporters and four photographers traveled across the country guided by a question: A year before the election, what does America look like? Each group was driven by a theme: Patriotism in the heartland, tradition in the northwest, community in the south, youth out west.
From the Times, about the project: "They chose to tell stories that defy dominant narratives about America, in which entire swaths are described as monoliths or blocs. Taken as a whole, their snapshots, notes and recollections reveal a nation of hopeful idealists.”
The visit to Lincoln High was part of the patriotism theme, a journey that also included trips to communities in Wisconsin, Iowa and Missouri.
Among their stops: an American flag producer, a naturalization ceremony and a vacation spot in Wisconsin; an Islamic center, a powwow, a heavy-metal concert and a sustainability farm in Iowa; a leftist gun club, a transitional housing community for homeless veterans and a Mexican-American softball team in Kansas.
And they came to Lincoln High, featured in a lengthy Washington Post piece last year after being named a “School of Opportunity” by the National Education Policy Center.
Like the policy center and the Post piece, the Times reporter noted that Lincoln “has been one of the friendliest cities for refugee resettlement” and that Lincoln High’s students come from more than 50 countries and speak more than 30 different languages at home.”