Lincoln High English teacher named 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year

Renee Jones didn't expect the announcement on Thursday, let alone before 9 a.m. when the students in her first-period oral communications class were still waking up.

So it's understandable the speech teacher seemed nearly at a loss for words herself during a surprise ceremony in which she was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year.

"I feel like I'm a Kardashian or something," Jones said with a laugh as state and local education officials and camera crews filed into her classroom.

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt presented the award to Jones, who teaches oral comms, creative writing and Holocaust literature at Lincoln High.

She previously taught English at the Bryan Community Focus Program for six years before coming to Lincoln High in 2021. Jones is also a published author and has presented on education at South by Southwest. She received the Lincoln Public Schools Foundation's Inspire Award in 2019 as well.

"The reality is this is both an honor for you but really an honor for teachers," Blomstedt said. "We want to recognize the great work that teachers have done in the middle of the pandemic, but also just annually this is such a great thing you're going to be a part of."

As the state teacher of the year, Jones will be Nebraska's representative in the National Teacher of the Year competition and participate in professional development with other states' winners.

She will also get to travel the state and country to take part in various educational conferences and workshops.

"I know I'm going to have to do things that are really awesome but also challenge me as a person, which is exciting," she said.

A panel of state educators tabbed Jones for the award, which is bestowed annually to teachers "who are exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, skilled and who have the ability to inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn."

Freshman DeAdrian Walker, who is in Jones' first-period oral comms class, overcame his fear of public speaking thanks to her.

"I was barely even able to come up to the classroom and talk about myself," he told a group of reporters. "I feel like I wouldn't be here talking if it wasn't for her helping me."

Walker said Jones makes sure her students are comfortable speaking in a classroom setting and instills confidence in them.

"She always makes sure they're in a good mood," he said.

Jones, a Lincoln North Star graduate, joins other past Lincoln High teachers to earn the award, including 2019 winner Sydney Jensen and current State Education Board President Patsy Koch-Johns, who was in attendance Thursday.

"These kids are so lucky to be Links and to have this wonderful teacher," she said.