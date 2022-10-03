 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln High calls school off early after fire discovered in bathroom trash can

Lincoln High School dismissed students early Monday after a fire was discovered in a bathroom trash can.

Staff discovered the small fire in a bathroom in the south part of the building at about 1:30 p.m. and pulled the fire alarm. Students and staff evacuated the building and waited outside for about 45 minutes before getting the all-clear.

Students were allowed back in the building to gather their things before school was canceled for the day at 2:25 p.m.

Dismissal is typically at 3:05 p.m., except on PLC days.

Lincoln Public Schools is working with Lincoln Fire and Rescue and police to investigate the cause of the fire, Principal Mark Larson said in a message to families.

"Any student responsible will be facing consequences both at school and legally," Larson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact staff or Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

