A fight that broke out at Lincoln High School on Thursday led to rumors on social media that prompted school administrators to send a message to parents Friday assuring them there is no threat to the school.
“I want to correct some misinformation that has started to spread among our students and families,” the message said. “Students have reported to our administration about a social media post making the rounds. I want to be clear — the post does not indicate a direct threat to Lincoln High School."
Parents and others worried that the social media post concerned the fight and possible retaliation at school, but that’s not the case, said Mindy Burbach, LPS communications director.
The post was not about the fight, she said.
After contacting the person who made the original social media post, police determined there is not a current threat to Lincoln High, the message to parents said.
Despite that, police provided an extra presence at the high school Friday, an attempt to calm fears, Burbach said, especially in light of Thursday's school shooting in California, which in general heightens concerns of parents.
Thursday, a message to Lincoln High families said a fight broke out in the hallway during lunchtime. Although staff members intervened, they weren't injured, as some people thought, the message said.