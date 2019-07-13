The Lincoln G.O.L.D. board of directors gathered at Lexus of Lincoln in June to celebrate the 30 Lincoln G.O.L.D. scholarship recipients. These outstanding students were selected based on their demonstrated community service and leadership. Each $2,000 tuition scholarship was awarded to Lincoln area high school seniors who plan to attend a Nebraska college or university.
“Lincoln G.O.L.D. seeks to award students who are civic-minded and serve in leadership positions in their schools and community,” said Robin Netz, founder and president. “Support raised through our mentorship program and community sponsors enabled us to award students who are planning to stay in our state for their education. Our hope is that they will choose to stay in Nebraska, sharing their talents and leadership skills in our communities."
The 2019 scholarship winners are:
Lincoln Christian: Gracey Witt
Lincoln East: Matthew Duhs, Samantha Gates, Selene Izaguirre, Karlie VanMeter
Lincoln High: Emmanuel Torres
Lincoln Lutheran: Cayden Bergt, Tessa Brazda, Taylor Fry, Issac McCoy, Josie Puelz
Lincoln Northeast: Quinn Keller
Lincoln Southeast: Danielle Bare, Brynn Fuelberth, Shelby Schoen
Lincoln Southwest: Alla Ganic, Rebecca Gross, Chloe Hammon, Taylor Scott, McKenzie Steiner, Zac Streich
Pius X: Ashley Akins, Meagan Heimbrecht, Margaret Nebel, Katherine Napper, Kendall Scott
North Star: Pam Cante-Mijangos,
Waverly: Brianna Gable, Kyle Goodban
Freeman: Ashley Parde
Founded in 2015, the Lincoln G.O.L.D. mission is “To empower young women through leadership development and community involvement while providing scholarships for area high school seniors who embody the goals and spirit of Lincoln G.O.L.D. and plan to attend a Nebraska-based college or university.”
Since the program's inception, a total of $220,000 has been raised to ease the financial burden of higher education for 110 students.
Lincoln G.O.L.D. board members' goal is to increase their giving each year for the students in our community. Lincoln G.O.L.D. invites you to save the date for its fifth annual gala on March 14, 2020, at the Cornhusker Hotel. For more information, visit lincolngold.org.