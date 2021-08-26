Lincoln fifth-graders' field trip to watch Saltdogs called off because of COVID

Lincoln Public Schools won't be taking over 3,500 fifth graders out to the ballgame next week.

The district has canceled its annual field trip to watch a Lincoln Saltdogs game at Haymarket Park, citing COVID-19 safety concerns.

Fifth graders were to attend the game on Sept. 1.

"Based on the current risk of community spread of COVID-19, we cannot safely bring 3,500+ students together from across Lincoln," LPS told families in a letter sent out Wednesday night.

Officials also said the district was facing issues with staffing the event and transportation.

An alternative event in the spring may be held if conditions allow, officials said.

