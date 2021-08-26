 Skip to main content
Lincoln fifth-graders' field trip to watch Saltdogs called off because of COVID
Lincoln fifth-graders' field trip to watch Saltdogs called off because of COVID

  Updated
Saltdogs vs. T-Bones, 8/22/18

Fifth graders from Arnold Elementary School sing the national anthem before the Lincoln Saltdogs' game against the Kansas City T-Bones at Haymarket Park on Aug. 22, 2018.

 Journal Star file photo

Students arrive at Everett Elementary School for the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Lincoln Public Schools won't be taking over 3,500 fifth graders out to the ballgame next week.

The district has canceled its annual field trip to watch a Lincoln Saltdogs game at Haymarket Park, citing COVID-19 safety concerns.

Fifth graders were to attend the game on Sept. 1.

"Based on the current risk of community spread of COVID-19, we cannot safely bring 3,500+ students together from across Lincoln," LPS told families in a letter sent out Wednesday night.

Officials also said the district was facing issues with staffing the event and transportation. 

An alternative event in the spring may be held if conditions allow, officials said.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

