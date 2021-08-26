Lincoln fifth-graders' field trip to watch Saltdogs called off because of COVID

Fifth graders from Arnold Elementary School sing the national anthem before the Lincoln Saltdogs' game against the Kansas City T-Bones at Haymarket Park on Aug. 22, 2018.
Journal Star file photo
Students arrive at Everett Elementary School for the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Lincoln Public Schools won't be taking over 3,500 fifth graders out to the ballgame next week.
The district has canceled its annual field trip to watch a Lincoln Saltdogs game at Haymarket Park, citing COVID-19 safety concerns.
Fifth graders were to attend the game on Sept. 1.
"Based on the current risk of community spread of COVID-19, we cannot safely bring 3,500+ students together from across Lincoln," LPS told families in a letter sent out Wednesday night.
Officials also said the district was facing issues with staffing the event and transportation.
An alternative event in the spring may be held if conditions allow, officials said.
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Saltdogs' Justin Byrd (21) fist bumps kids after signing hats, bats, and balls after the game on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Haymarket Park. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Lincoln Lutheran kicker Seth Stowell works alone on his kicking during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, on the school's practice field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
The Lincoln Northeast softball team and head coach Melissa Martinez talk at practice on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Portrait of Walter Meier Jr., a former Cushman scooter test-rider, sits atop John Els' 1959 Cushman Highlander on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Oak Lake Park. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost and athletic director Trev Alberts talk about the report of an NCAA investigation after practice on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Lincoln East kicker Demetrius Bryant (20) hits the ball under hold of teammate Kellen Gorr during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, on the school's practice field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
A bee collects nectar from a flower at Union Plaza, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Players prepare to run a drill on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Lincoln Southwest High School. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
School counselor Heather Harris (L) organizes students arriving by bus for the first day of school at Everett Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Saltdogs' Yanio Perez (39) high fives his watchdog before the National Anthem on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Haymarket Park. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Garth Brooks performs on stage during his largest ticketed concert on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Bryan Necome kisses his girlfriend Tara Lennemann under I-180 before the Garth Brooks concert on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
RJ Morgan (3) plays with his B-29 model while he waits in line to tour the B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil with his father Elias Morgan on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Ross Aviation. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Alexander Rohrbaugh (37) runs a tackling drill on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Parkview Christian High School. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Members of the public react after the critical race theory resolution fails to pass on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Varner Hall. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
The Hacienda Brothers perform on stage during ZooFest on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, on 14th Street. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Lincoln Pius X quarterback Tyrus Petsche looks for an open receiver on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, during a pre-season practice at Aldrich Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
Nebraska's Reagan Raabe (7) tries to head in the corner as South Dakota State goalkeeper Emma Harkleroad eyes the incoming ball in the first half on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, during an exhibition match at Hibner Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
The Lincoln Christian football team practices on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Construction of a new railroad underpass for the Salt Creek Levee Trail continues on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, near South 1st and J Streets. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Willie Nelson (bottom) smiles at the audience during the opening song of his set, "Whiskey River," with Billy English performing on drums on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Pinewood Bowl. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
Lincoln Southeast junior Max Buettenback (29) runs drills in practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Jayden Potter runs a drill during practice on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at North Star High School. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Logan (12) and Bailey Brooks (9) pose for their mother to take a photo during the 60th annual National Wilber Czech Festival on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Downtown. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Duane Humlicek plays in the Accordion Jamboree during the 60th annual National Wilber Czech Festival on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at T.J. Sokol. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Fans cheer during the Lancaster Fair Limited Weld Demolition Derby on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Lancaster Event Center. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Jerrod Anderson (26) gets pushed onto Judge Haitin Bartek (33X) during the Lancaster Fair 90's & Newer Demolition Derby on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Lancaster Event Center. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Members of the audience raise placards during public comments on draft No. 2 of proposed health education standards in front of the State Board of Education on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Nebraska Innovation Campus. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
Hickman baseball players celebrate the win against Alliance in the Class B American Legion state championship game, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Lied Place Residences on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
Hundreds of members of the Yezidi community and local supporters cross the top of the dam on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Holmes Lake Park. Members of the Yezidi community gathered to remember and honor the victims of the August 2014 genocide. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
A Lincoln Police officer inspects a car involved in a Monday night shooting at the Edgewood Shopping Center, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Blooming anemones attract a bumblebee at the Sunken Gardens on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
What three-year-old Alice Donica of Milford lacked in time, she made up with a stylish dismount during the Mutton Bustin' event on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Seward County Fair. Over 60 children competed for a belt buckle for the longest time spent on sheep. Skylar Otey, 7, of Seward won the buckle with a time of 10.6 seconds. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
Lauren Stivrins (center) watches campers do ice breakers during the Youth Volleyball Camp on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Kinetic Sports Complex. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.